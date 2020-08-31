SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Nick Gates is Adapting to Life at Center Stage

Patricia Traina

When Nick Gates first signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018, the former college offensive tackle kept an open mind regarding where he might project in the pros.

After spending his rookie year on injured reserve, Gates last year came back and delivered some solid play as a reserve guard and tackle. 

But his NFL future appears to be at center, a process he first commenced last year in practice learning from the very same man, Spencer Pulley, he’s competing with for the starting job.

I think all three of the centers, me, Spence(r Pulley), and (Tyler Haycraft) kind of throw questions off each other, especially Spence since it is going to be his fourth or fifth year,” Gates said of the ongoing camaraderie among the centers.

“He’s a good veteran to ask some questions, get some things off.”

Whatever advice he’s been getting from Pulley, it’s been promising. Gates has mostly looked at home playing center and has executed his snaps and getting into his blocks or pass protection sets with a ballerina's grace.

The physical part coming together is not a surprise. In addition to starting his cross-training at center last year, Gates continued that training this off-season at a gym out west where he worked with guard Will Hernandez.

“I got lucky this offseason being able to work with Will,” Gates said. “It was really good to get in there with Will and we can run a couple plays off of each other and get used to our fits and work together in that kind of way.”

With the physical stuff coming naturally, Gates said the mental part has been the biggest challenge.

“Getting the playbook, getting in and just knowing what to do with every single front the defense gives us—our defense gives us a lot of different things to look at, mix it up a lot,” Gates said.

“That’s probably the biggest thing, but it’s good for me to get out there against our defense and see all that because we are most likely not going to get this much different stuff in a game when we go to a real live game.”

As center, Gates has to identify what the defense is showing and make the corresponding calls. He also has to orchestrate the rest of the offensive line, a process that, while coming together, was set back by the lack of off-season OTAs.

“It takes time,” Gates said. “We didn’t get OTAs together, which doesn’t hurt us, but that time helps gets the kinks and little things out of the way then so when you come to training camp you know the offense, you know the technique, and you know how each person plays.

“I think we’re doing a good job playing off each other. Me, Will and Zeitler have been together with each other for the last two years, I think. We kind of understand each other on the inside.”

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo recently described Gates as “the alpha male you want at (the center) position.” Gates, a modest sort, took Colombo’s praise in stride.

I think just as an offensive line, it’s kind of like a mentality as a whole,” he said. “I think offensive linemen have to be the alpha people of the whole huddle. As a center, it’s your huddle until the QB steps in. You have to make sure it’s right and it looks good until the quarterback steps in.”

While the center position seems like it’s Gates’ job to lose, the modest third-year pro who signed a contract extension earlier this summer is keeping things in perspective.

“It’s the first time I have been in charge of the line, so it’s nice,” he said of the experience. “It’s a lot more responsibility mentally. It’s something I am getting used to.” 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Agree to Terms With Defensive Back Logan Ryan

New Jersey native Logan Ryan is coming home to play with the Giants.

Jackson Thompson

10 Best Running Backs in New York Giants History

The Giants have had their share of excellent running backs in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of their 10 best running backs, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

Five Giants Veterans Who Could Be on the Bubble

Time is running out to make a case of a roster spot. Could these five Giants veterans be in danger of losing theirs?

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Biggest Questions Entering Final Week of Training Camp

Time is running out for the Giants to answer some pressing roster questions. How close are they at each unit? Read on.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor suffering a shoulder injury during the team's situational scrimmage on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Practice Report: Blake Martinez, Darnay Holmes Return

The Giants are getting healthier as they wind down training camp, but there are still some questions they'll need to sort through in this last week of camp.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

LockedOn Giants: The Final Week of Training Camp

Your daily dose of New York Giants news and analysis.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Eli Penny Shares Wisdom Gained from NFL Greats

Giants full back Eli Penny playing in one of the most talented running back corps in the NFL, but his previous stint in Arizona has taught him to expect nothing less.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Cornerback Depth; Waive Javon Leake and Christian Angulo

The Giants added two cornerbacks to a very thin and underwhelming group.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina