Nick Sirianni Offers Update on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Ahead of Game with Giants

Will the Eagles have their starting quarterback in a must-win game Sunday against the Giants?

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Wednesday that no decision has been made regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts's availability for this weekend's game against the New York Giants.

Hurts has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Sirianni described Hurts's status as "day-by-day" but didn't offer much of an update beyond that.

"We don't have to make a decision yet, and we're going to see how this week goes, and we'll see how today's walk-through goes," he said, adding, "Then tomorrow we'll see a little bit more because we'll be more than a walk-through. We'll be practicing. So, we'll get a better idea within the next few days."

Sirianni said he didn't have any updates on defensive end Josh Sweat (neck), who was hospitalized after colliding with Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sirianni did say that Sweat showed up for work and treatment at the Eagles' facility.

"We all know what happened to him on Sunday, but it was good to see him back in here today and a smile on his face," he said. "Probably going to be bugging me to play. We'll see, but we'll take that day by day. I'm glad he is back in the building with his teammates."

In other Eagles injury news, the practice windows opened for safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn, but it was too soon to say if either would be available for Sunday's game.

