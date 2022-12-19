Officials Explain Two Crucial Non-Calls at End of Giants-Commanders Game

If we've learned nothing else about NFL officiating, it's far from perfect.

Both Giants fans and Washington fans will certainly agree with that, especially after last night's game in the Giants topped Washington 20-12 in a game that had two controversial noncalls at the end of the game that arguably could have affected the outcome had they gone the other way.

The Commanders drove to the red zone with just over one minute left to play. Running back Brian Robinson pushed his way in for a 1-yard touchdown, but a flag was called on wide receiver Terry McLaurin, lined up off the line of scrimmage, for an illegal formation.

“Well, I didn’t see any of that because I’m in the backfield," said referee John Hussey. "What I was told and what has been confirmed is that the ball was snapped at the half-yard line, and he was lined up a yard back at the one-and-a-half-yard line.

"To be deemed legal, he needs to break the beltline, the waist of the center, and he was not breaking the waistline of the center. That’s why the penalty was called because he was not in a legal formation.”

McLaurin claimed that he motioned to the side official if his positioning was correct and was confirmed. The penalty was still called and ultimately took a touchdown off of the board for Washington. Hussey said the officials do not have to say whether a player is lined up correctly or not.

“Not typically, and the official could be doing other things, like counting the offense – there are many different duties. So, I can’t confirm whether the official even saw that or not, but he was clearly off the line of scrimmage.”

The penalty took Washington from the 1-yard line to the 6-yard line. Two plays after the McLaurin penalty, quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted a pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel on fourth down. The pass was broken up by Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, who appeared to have interfered with Samuel but didn't draw a flag.

“Pass interference is a judgment call," Hussey said. "To the officials, it didn’t rise to what they felt was a restriction; thus, they didn’t call it. That’s basically the bottom line there. It’s a judgment call, and they didn’t believe it was pass interference.”

The no-call gave the ball back to the Giants on downs, and they ended the game in the victory formation.

“Well, what did you guys see?" said Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who was still simmering after the noncall. "That’s exactly what I thought too. In fact, don’t ask me about the referees because I can’t answer the question.”

The Giants have had their share of phantom calls and noncalls in games against Washington. Two weeks ago, the officials flagged center Jon Feliciano for taunting when the offensive lineman flexed to teammate Darius Slayton after he came up with a big reception. The officials in that game likely took Feliciano's actions as taunting because there was a Commanders player in the vicinity, and the ensuing penalty yardage knocked the Giants out of field goal range.

Last year when the two teams met on Thursday Night Football, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was called for an offsides penalty on Washington’s missed field goal attempt. Washington made the game-winning do-over which probably shouldn't have even happened, considering the replay showed Lawrence moved just after the ball was snapped.

Players and coaches are fined if they openly criticize the league's officials on the record.

Join the Giants Country Community