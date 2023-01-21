Philadelphia Has Special Message for Former Giants QB Eli Manning

Because you just knew this was coming, right?

When quarterback Eli Manning retired from football after the 2019 season, he vowed never to set foot in Philadelphia again.

Manning, who, like the rest of his Giants teammates--and probably every other team in the NFL, for that matter, hasn't exactly enjoyed a warm and hospitable welcome from the City of Brotherly Love's football fans, is set to break that promise he made, but for a good reason: He's going to be in attendance tonight for the Giants - Eagles divisional playoff game.

"I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get," Manning quipped on last Monday's ManningCast during the Cowboys-Bucs Wild Card game. "Could break a record."

When word of Manning's plan to attend the game reached Philadelphia, some fans took up a collection for a billboard that kicks off the anticipated record number of double birds Manning is likely to get.

The Eagles-themed billboard screams, "Welcome back to Philly, Eli," and then features two flying eagles nestled in a message that says, "We Salute You!" followed by the #gobirds hashtag.

The unflappable Manning, who was 10-21 in regular-season games and 0-2 in playoff games against the Eagles, got a kick out of the message, which he quoted on his Twitter account, adding, "That's the nicest thing you have ever said to me."

