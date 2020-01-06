GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Pro Football Focus Year-End Rankings: Giants Offensive Line Finishes in the Middle of the Pack

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

The Giants 2019 offensive line apparently wasn’t as bad as some people thought.

That’s the opinion of Pro Football Focus, whose Ben Linsey ranked the Giants as the 17th best unit out of 32 teams, topping four playoff teams—Seattle, Buffalo, Houston, and Minnesota—in the rankings.

Linsey’s justification for his ranking noted Giants right guard Kevin Zeitler’s steady play throughout most of the season. But he also acknowledged the inconsistent performances by tackles Nate Solder and Mike Remmers, whom Linsey noted combined for the most pressures allowed (97) by a tackle duo in the NFL.

So why rate the Giants so high? Linsey didn’t get deep into his explanation, but in looking at some of the numbers at PFF, Daniel Jones, who took the lion’s share of the snaps at quarterback for the Giants this year, had the eighth longest average time in the pocket to attempt (2.70 seconds) out of 27 qualified quarterbacks who took at least 50% of their team’s dropbacks.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Giants news, notes, and more delivered to your inbox!

But a more telling stat and one that would align with the notion that Jones didn’t make his reads as quickly as Eli Manning is the 3.12 average seconds it took for him to get sacked.

Ideally, if a quarterback can go somewhere with the ball in 2.5 seconds or less, that should be plenty of time for an offensive line to hold its block; anything longer and that’s courting trouble.

So breaking that stat down even further, Jones finished tied for 10th (with Tom Brady of the Patriots) in taking ten sacks when he had blocking for 2.5 seconds or less (though it’s unclear how many of those sacks were coverage sacks).

Similarly, when Jones had more than 2.5 seconds in the pocket, he was sacked 35 times, ninth most out of the qualified quarterbacks.

What about the run blocking? According to data generated via NFL Savant, when the Giants ran the ball inside the guards, 27.2% of their rushing attempts went for zero or negative yardage versus zero or negative yardage on just 13% of their rushing attempts to the outside.

With all that said, general manager Dave Gettleman, the “Hog Father” of the Hog Molly moment on this team, admitted that the lien, at times, was frustrating when it couldn’t work in unison—one of the biggest problems with the offensive line was its inability to pick up stunts.

But Gettleman does believe that the unit is headed in the right direction, though he also added that he’s not going to rest on his laurels when it comes to the unit.

“We feel like we’ve got some good pieces there, and they’ve just got to continue to work together and improve,” he said.

“We’re always going to look to add. We’re not afraid to draft over anybody, so we’ll continue to work that.”

Get in on our Friday Fan Day mailbag. Send your questions to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recognizing the Giants' 2019 Season Superlative Efforts

Mike Esposito

Yes, it was a forgettable 2019 campaign for the Giants. But there were quite a number of efforts that are worthy of positive recognition. So here is a list of who we would pick and why.

Talk Back! Who Do You Want as the Giants Next Head Coach?

Patricia Traina

It's the return of our open forum on the hottest issues surrounding the Giants. So tell us, Giants fans, who do you want as the next head coach and why?

Report: Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule Set to Interview with the Giants Tuesday

Patricia Traina

Rhule becomes the last of the Giants head coaching candidates to set up his interview with the team.

Giants Head Coaching Preview: Don Martindale

Patricia Traina

So who exactly is Don "Wink" Martindale, a surprise addition to the Giants head coaching search, and what does he potentially bring to the table?

Giants Head Coaching Candidate Preview: Eric Bieniemy

Patricia Traina

Does the former NFL running back and current Chiefs offensive coordinator have the answers the Giants need for their next head coach?

Giants Sign Tight End C.J. Conrad to a Reserve/Futures Contract

Patricia Traina

The preseason favorite gets another chance to impress a new coaching staff.

2019 Week 17: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

A look at the Giants disappointing 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles--and end to the Pat Shurmur era.

Dexter Lawrence Eyes Bigger Goals for Next Season

Pat Ragazzo

Despite a solid rookie campaign, the Giants' big man in the middle tells the Giants Maven that he's expecting a lot more from himself next year. All that and much more in this exclusive interview with Pat Ragazzo.

Giants Head Coaching Candidate Preview: Mike McCarthy

Patricia Traina

Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is the next man up on the Giants head coaching interview schedule. McCarthy meets with the team Friday.

Giants Head Coaching Candidate Preview: Kris Richard

Patricia Traina

Here's a more detailed look at Kris Richard, who is scheduled to interview for the Giants head coaching position Thursday, including why he would be a fit, why he wouldn't be a fit, and the top question(s) the Giants are likely to ask him.