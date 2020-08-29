Quick Hits & Initial Impressions from the Giants Blue-White Scrimmage

In the end, it doesn't matter which side won; what matters is the Giants managed to get in some good work in a game-like atmosphere, which should identify where they still have work to do.

Who Impressed:

Lorenzo Carter: Carter recorded three sacks, and split a fourth one with Leonard Williams. Among Carter's sacks was what I thought should have been a strip-sack of Daniel Jones (the quarterback was ruled down).

Wayne Gallman: I say it every summer, and I'll say it again. I love how Wayne Gallman lowers his shoulders and turns into a human bulldozer with the ball in his hands. Gallman recorded two touchdowns, one on a run and one on a pass, as he got the chance to play for each side.

Dexter Lawerence II: Lawrence has been doing a good job lately getting his hands up to knock down passes. He continued that practice in the scrimmage, getting his hands on at least two balls. That's something the coaching staff has been stressing this summer; similarly, offensive line coach Marc Colombo has been trying to get his guys to play a little more stout in terms of their anchor to prevent defenders from jumping up and batting down passes.

Riley Dixon: Dixon appears to be in mid-season form already with his punting, booming some deep punts to flip the field position.

Graham Gano: Gano hit all three of his field-goal attempts, including the game-winner for the Blue squad, a 41-yarder as time expired, which gave them the 23-22 victory. Gano, who missed all of last year, as been sharp since signing with the Giants, missing only one field goal attempt that I can recall.

Head coach Joe Judge and his team at midfield linking arms in a call for social justice before the New York Giants play an inter-squad game, the Blue-White scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on August 28 2020. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Who Didn't

Daniel Jones. Jones led five drives, and four of them ended in a punt. On the other drive, the Giants offense had to settle for a field goal. To be fair to Jones, his offensive line protection wasn't sharp, but besides that, Jones also was stripped of the ball on the aforementioned sack by Lorenzo Carter. The officials ruled Jones down, but once again, it showed Jones' eyes focused downfield while the pocket was closing in around him.

Andrew Thomas: The rookie continues to cut his teeth as an NFL offensive tackle, but found himself to be no match against Lorenzo Carter, who bet him for two of his three sacks and at least one pressure. Thomas was more reliable in the run game but still needs to find his footing in pass pro where at times his pad level was a little too high and allowed for the defender to duck underneath him.

Tyler Haycraft: Other than for a botched shotgun snap, Haycraft continues to impress with his mobility in getting to the second level and executing screens.

The First Team Offense: The problem in an intrasquad game is that one side is always going to look better than the other. Well, tonight the first-team defense looked a lot more together than the first-team offense, which struggled to move the ball. Scoring three points isn't a good sign either, though again, it was certainly encouraging to see the defense create such confusion and shut them down.

Who Had a Mixed Bag

C.J. Board: The first-year receiver is hoping to catch on through his special teams work, but a muff and his decision to field a punt inside the 5-yard line wasn't the smartest decision. Ont he plus side, he did well in the receiving game.

Blue Notes

Linebacker Blake Martinez, who didn't practice Thursday, sat out the scrimmage. Judge, who said Thursday that he wasn't concerned with whatever it is Martinez is dealing with, said he needed to check with trainers to see where the inside linebacker was.

Tight end Evan Engram and Spencer Pulley both dressed, but neither played in the scrimmage. Head coach Joe Judge has been tight-lipped about injury specifics, but he did say that they backed off Engram because they had been pounding him.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes left the scrimmage int he "third quarter" with what the team announced as a lower-body injury.