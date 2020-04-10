GiantsCountry
Where Did the Giants Quarterbacks Rank in SI's Quarterback Situation Evaluation?

Patricia Traina

There is no more important position on a football team than the quarterback.

The quarterback is the guy who handles the ball on every offensive snap and who must not only make sure it gets into the hands of teammates but who also has to read the defenses and make split decisions regarding what and where to go with the ball.

In a recent breakdown, SI.com's Conor Orr ranked every team's quarterback situation (including starters and backups), from first to worst. And--spoiler alert--the Giants didn't finish very high in the rankings at all, though not for the reasons you'd think.

This is a tough offseason for the Giants, who have switched to a first-time head coach and hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator. While Garrett is undoubtedly familiar with Daniel Jones, it’s going to be difficult to install an offense with a new head coach and second-year quarterback on the fly.

Indeed, the fact that the Giants have a new coaching staff certainly puts them behind the eightball, but probably no more so than the other NFL teams who have second and third-year quarterbacks who are looking to advance in their professional growth.

But here's the point Orr overlooks in his putting the Giants toward the bottom. In Garrett, the Giants have an offensive coordinator who has not only been in the NFL for several years but who was with a team (Dallas) on whom there is loads of tape, which should illustrate some of the concepts that Garrett liked to run.

Jones is already known as a film enthusiast who takes meticulous notes and brings detailed questions to the classroom. Although it's believed that no one on the Giants can work directly with the coaching staff just yet, that likely doesn't mean that Jones hasn't begun studying whatever film he can get his hands on of the Cowboys offense through vehicles such as NFL Game Pass.

Again, there is no substitution for going out there on the field and practicing the concepts. But for all we know, perhaps Garrett has a trick up his sleeve to create a 3-D visual for Jones to use as a learning tool.

Where did the Giants end up ranking? And who has it better and worse than Big Blue? Check out Orr's full report. 

