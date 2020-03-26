Receiver Cody Latimer Agrees to Terms with Washington

Free-agent wide receiver Cody Latimer is headed to Washington after agreeing to terms on a new contract.

Latimer, a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Broncos, spent the first four years of his career with Denver, where he was coached by Tyke Tolbert, now the Giants receivers coach.

Latimer followed Tolbert to the Giants in 2018, spending two seasons as a reserve receiver and kickoff return specialist. Latimer only appeared in six games for the Giants due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He also missed one game last year.

He started 12 of the 21 games played for the Giants, catching 35 out of 58 pass targets for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

As a return specialist, Latimer returned 29 kickoffs for 693 yards with a long of 50 yards for the Giants.