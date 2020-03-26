GiantsCountry
Receiver Cody Latimer Agrees to Terms with Washington

Patricia Traina

Free-agent wide receiver Cody Latimer is headed to Washington after agreeing to terms on a new contract. 

Latimer, a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Broncos, spent the first four years of his career with Denver, where he was coached by Tyke Tolbert, now the Giants receivers coach.

Latimer followed Tolbert to the Giants in 2018, spending two seasons as a reserve receiver and kickoff return specialist. Latimer only appeared in six games for the Giants due to a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He also missed one game last year.

He started 12 of the 21 games played for the Giants, catching 35 out of 58 pass targets for 490 yards and three touchdowns.  

As a return specialist, Latimer returned 29 kickoffs for 693 yards with a  long of 50 yards for the Giants.

 

Gene Clemons' Seven-round Giants Mock Draft

Let's see what Coach Gene Clemons put together for his seven-round Giants-only mock draft.

Gene Clemons

Roster-building Challenges the Giants are Facing Amid COVID-19 Mitigation Tactics

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the NFL continues to re-assess how it must adjust its upcoming off-season calendar in response. Here's a look at how some of the much-needed safety operational changes could challenge the Giants' roster rebuilding process.

Patricia Traina

Early Odds Have the Giants to Win 6.5 Games in 2020

The rosters are far from being set and it's still early, but oddsmakers are predicting brighter days ahead for the New York Giants based on their coaching staff and what they have done so far in free agency.

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms with Running Back Dion Lewis

The Giants add a veteran running back to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Saquon Barkley.

Patricia Traina

James Bradberry Explains Why He Chose the Giants Over Detroit

The veteran cornerback will reunite with general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted him for the Panthers.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Sign Former XFLer Dravon Askew-Henry

Askew Henry gives the Giants some depth at the safety position.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Let's see what a little known cornerback named Kindle Vildor, who helped improve his stock at the combine, could potentially offer the Giants.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Close Team Headquarters Until Further Notice in Wake of COVID-19 Outbreak

The team announces that all employees will work from home until further notice in the wake if he COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina

Jackson Thompson's Seven-Round Giants-Only Mock Draft

Welcome back to our Mock Draft Mania event where each day we have a new mock draft as posted by a member of the GiantsCountry.com writing team. Here is Jackson Thompson's seven-round Giants-only mock draft.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Free Agency Activity Sets Up Their Draft

Last month, Dave Gettleman admitted that free agency was going to play a role in setting up the Giants' draft in April. So let's recap what the Giants did in free agency and how it set everything up for next month's draft bonanza.

Nick Falato

