Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants
New York Giants receiver Richie James is modest enough to know that he's like most NFL players where nothing other than an opportunity is promised to show their worthiness for a roster spot.
So far, so good for the 26-year-old James, who, after three rocky seasons with the 49ers, which ended with him missing last year with a knee injury, is getting himself noticed.
It started in the spring when James was asked to step in for receiver Kaarius Toney, who was held out of drills while recovering from of-season knee surgery. James, a return specialist, ran with the starting offense in the spring and did well enough to earn more first-team reps going into the summer.
In the Giants preseason opener against the Patriots, James, who caught three of five passes for 44 yards, came up with a couple of big plays. The first was a drive-extending reception of a ball that went of the hands of fellow receiver Collin Johnson for a 26-yard gain.
"It was just one of those plays where the quarterback had trust in Collin, and he threw the ball to Collin," James said. "Stuff happens on the football field all the time, and I was just there to save the day."
The second was a -yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to give the Giants a 10-7 lead at the half.
"Yeah, it was one of those situations where it was just get open, play ball, and that’s exactly what I did."
James hasn't had a chance to show off his return skills in a game, but if he continues to make plays on offense, he might not have to, as he's been busy trying to show the Giants that the game hasn't passed him by despite his year away due to his injury.
"I haven’t played football in a year. It’s one of those things where they want to see if I can still do what I’ve done before," James said. "But it’s also one of those things where we’re in the league where it’s, ‘What can you do for me now?’"
James isn't about to celebrate his making the roster just yet, as he'll be the first to tell you he has a way to go. But certainly, his positive start dating back to the spring has to have the Giants feeling good about the depth they have at receiver that starts with this off-season free-agent pickup.
"What I showed--I don’t know what else to say about that one," James said. "I just try to play hard and play team ball. I just want to win."
