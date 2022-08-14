Skip to main content

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

All receiver Richie James has done since joining the Giants is make plays. And he's starting to get noticed because of that.

New York Giants receiver Richie James is modest enough to know that he's like most NFL players where nothing other than an opportunity is promised to show their worthiness for a roster spot.

So far, so good for the 26-year-old James, who, after three rocky seasons with the 49ers, which ended with him missing last year with a knee injury, is getting himself noticed.

It started in the spring when James was asked to step in for receiver Kaarius Toney, who was held out of drills while recovering from of-season knee surgery. James, a return specialist, ran with the starting offense in the spring and did well enough to earn more first-team reps going into the summer.

In the Giants preseason opener against the Patriots, James, who caught three of five passes for 44 yards, came up with a couple of big plays. The first was a drive-extending reception of a ball that went of the hands of fellow receiver Collin Johnson for a 26-yard gain.

"It was just one of those plays where the quarterback had trust in Collin, and he threw the ball to Collin," James said. "Stuff happens on the football field all the time, and I was just there to save the day."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

The Giants are back at it starting Sunday as they get ready for their next preseason game and approach the NFL's first mandatory cutdown date.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation

Answering your New York Giants-related questions.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over the field during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Play
News

Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense

Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 12, 2022 5:16 PM EDT
Aug 12, 2022 5:16 PM EDT

The second was a -yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to give the Giants a 10-7 lead at the half.

"Yeah, it was one of those situations where it was just get open, play ball, and that’s exactly what I did."

James hasn't had a chance to show off his return skills in a game, but if he continues to make plays on offense, he might not have to, as he's been busy trying to show the Giants that the game hasn't passed him by despite his year away due to his injury.

"I haven’t played football in a year. It’s one of those things where they want to see if I can still do what I’ve done before," James said. "But it’s also one of those things where we’re in the league where it’s, ‘What can you do for me now?’"

James isn't about to celebrate his making the roster just yet, as he'll be the first to tell you he has a way to go. But certainly, his positive start dating back to the spring has to have the Giants feeling good about the depth they have at receiver that starts with this off-season free-agent pickup.

"What I showed--I don’t know what else to say about that one," James said. "I just try to play hard and play team ball. I just want to win." 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over the field during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
News

Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 12, 2022 5:16 PM EDT
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Risers and Fallers After First Preseason Game

By Gene ClemonsAug 12, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch during the second half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Who Stood Out in New York Giants' Backup Running Back Competition?

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with his teammates on the bench during the first half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Encouraged By Debut in New Offensive System

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 9:56 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Takeaways from New York Giants' 23-21 Win Over New England Patriots

By Patricia TrainaAug 11, 2022 10:26 PM EDT
Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Game Day

Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams to Miss Giants Preseason Opener

By Patricia TrainaAug 11, 2022 5:25 PM EDT