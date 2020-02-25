Report: Giants Adding Amos Jones to Coaching Staff

Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't done adding to his staff, according to reports.

Judge has hired Amos Jones as a game management assistant, according to a report by the Daily News.

It's not clear precisely what Jones' exact role will be, but presumably, he'll be involved in assisting Judge with calling time outs and managing the game clock, an issue with which the previous two coaching staffs struggled.

Jones was initially linked to the Giants on February 13 in an ESPN report that mentioned how current Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had recommended Jones, who was a Mississippi State assistant coach when Judge was a player, for a position with the Giants.

Jones' NFL coaching experience includes stops with the Steelers from 2007-11 when he was an assistant and then in 2012 when he was the special teams coordinator and the Cardinals, where he was the special teams coordinator under Arians from 2013-17.

After a one-year stint as the special teams coordinator for the Browns in 2018, Jones rejoined Arians in Tampa Bay as their assistant special teams coordinator.