Report: Giants Interested in Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

New Giants head coach Joe Judge has been taking his time vetting potential members of his first-ever assistant coaching staff. And for the all-important offensive line coach, Judge is reportedly considering a man with prior ties to the organization.

That would be Dave DeGuglielmo, who will reportedly interview for the job according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. DeGuglielmo was the Giants assistant offensive line coach from 2004-08 under Pat Flaherty, helping to develop Pro Bowlers Chris Snee and Shaun O'Hara and later, David Diehl, who made the Pro Bowl a year after DeGuglielmo left.

FURTHER READING: The Many Sides of Dave DeGuglielmo (via the Miami Dolphins web site)

After his stint with the Giants (which also included the quality control coach responsibilities), the 51-year-old DeGuglielmo was out of football for a few years before resurfacing as the Giants offensive line coach in 2012.

He crossed paths with Judge in New England during the 2014-15 seasons and then had a series of one-year stints for the Chargers as their assistant offensive line coach in 2016; the Dolphins offensive line coach in 2017 and 2019, and the Colts' offensive line coach in 2018.

DeGuglielmo began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Boston College under then-head coach Tom Coughlin, whom he joined with the Giants.

Before becoming a coach, the now 51-year-old DeGuglielmo played both offensive and defensive tackle at Lexington High School in Massachusetts. He attended Boston University.

