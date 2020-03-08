Report: Giants Lose Strength and Conditioning Coach Aaron Wellman

Aaron Wellman, who has been the Giants strength and conditioning coach for the last four seasons, has resigned his position with the NFL club to accept a similar position with Indiana University, according to Matthew Weaver of Peegs.com.

Wellman began his strength and conditioning career as a graduate assistant at Indiana University (1996-98). He then spent three years as a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Hoosiers.

From there, he had stints at Michigan State University, Michigan, Notre Dame, San Diego State, and Ball State University.

Wellman was hired by head coach Ben McAdoo in 2016 to revolutionize the Giants' strength and conditioning program after the Giants repeatedly were among the most injured teams in the NFL.

In 2015, the year before Wellman arrived, the Giants, according to ManGamesLost.com, had 227 injury report listings on the injury report throughout a 16-game season, the third-highest total in the league.

In 2016, that number dropped to 180 as the Giants made their first postseason appearance since 2011, finishing the 2016 campaign with an 11-5 record, their best mark since they went 12-4 in 2008.

Unfortunately for the Giants, that number crept back up in subsequent years. In 2017, the year they went 3-13, the Giants had 388 injury listings over the season. And in 2018 and 2019, they had 203 and 256 injury listings respectively as they won only nine games over those two years.

It's not yet known if Giants head coach Joe Judge plans to replace Wellman or if he will stick with the remaining strength and conditioning staff. The rest of the Giants strength, conditioning, and performance staff include Thomas Stallworth, the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach; Sam Coad, newly hired as the team's performance manager and assistant strength coach; and Pratik Patel, the team's nutritionist.