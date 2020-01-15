Report: Jason Garrett Interviewing for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Job

A day after his contract with the Cowboys expired, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing with New York for their offensive coordinator position on new head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Garrett, a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2000-2003, began his NFL coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2005 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2007.

As the Cowboys offensive coordinator, a position he held until 2010 when he was named the Cowboys interim head coach ten games into the 2010 season, Garrett led the Cowboys offense to top-10 finishes during the 2009-10 seasons, including finishing as the No. 2 overall offense in 2009 when they averaged 399 yards per game.

That Garrett has been an NFL quarterback is no doubt a very strong appeal to the Giants as they look to continue developing franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants, who had veteran Eli Manning available to help Jones through his rookie season, are unlikely to retain Manning, whose contract expires in March. Garrett, in addition to running the Giants offense, could take Manning's place as that veteran sounding board in Jones' ear.

Garrett's plight these last few months was a strange one. An NFL Network report from November claimed that Garrett, who at the time had the Cowboys in the NFC East title hunt, was interested in making a jump to the Giants if they fired then-head coach Pat Shurmur.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also noted that the Giants had an interest in Garrett back to 2014 when they were contemplating whether to retain then-head coach Tom Coughlin.

Fast forward to this month. Garrett was never officially fired by the Cowboys, who went ahead and hired former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

A report from the Associated Press surfaced that the Giants were interested in speaking with Garrett for their head coaching vacancy, but that meeting isn't believed to have taken place.

Whether that was due to the Giants having been denied permission or because they had already decided to go with Joe Judge isn't clear. But what surprising is that the Princeton educated Garrett was not seriously linked to any head coaching or offensive coordinator jobs until after his contract with Dallas expired.