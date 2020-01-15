GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Jason Garrett Interviewing for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Job

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

A day after his contract with the Cowboys expired, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is interviewing with New York for their offensive coordinator position on new head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Garrett, a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2000-2003, began his NFL coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2005 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2007.

As the Cowboys offensive coordinator, a position he held until 2010 when he was named the Cowboys interim head coach ten games into the 2010 season, Garrett led the Cowboys offense to top-10 finishes during the 2009-10 seasons, including finishing as the No. 2 overall offense in 2009 when they averaged 399 yards per game.

That Garrett has been an NFL quarterback is no doubt a very strong appeal to the Giants as they look to continue developing franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants, who had veteran Eli Manning available to help Jones through his rookie season, are unlikely to retain Manning, whose contract expires in March. Garrett, in addition to running the Giants offense, could take Manning's place as that veteran sounding board in Jones' ear.

Garrett's plight these last few months was a strange one. An NFL Network report from November claimed that Garrett, who at the time had the Cowboys in the NFC East title hunt, was interested in making a jump to the Giants if they fired then-head coach Pat Shurmur.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also noted that the Giants had an interest in Garrett back to 2014 when they were contemplating whether to retain then-head coach Tom Coughlin.

Fast forward to this month. Garrett was never officially fired by the Cowboys, who went ahead and hired former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as their new head coach.

A report from the Associated Press surfaced that the Giants were interested in speaking with Garrett for their head coaching vacancy, but that meeting isn't believed to have taken place.

Whether that was due to the Giants having been denied permission or because they had already decided to go with Joe Judge isn't clear. But what surprising is that the Princeton educated Garrett was not seriously linked to any head coaching or offensive coordinator jobs until after his contract with Dallas expired.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Unit Review: Does Anyone Really Know What They Have at Running Back?

The Giants have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, yet the full capability of its running game is still something of a mystery thanks to how the personnel was deployed. That and why Wayne Gallman likely disappeared from the lineup.

Patricia Traina

by

Bstronger1

Giants Unit Review: The Complexities of the Offensive Line

On a first glance, the offensive line was a mess. But a closer look shows that the unit isn't as far off as many people first through, especially if a few tweaks are made.

Patricia Traina

George Young Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Finally!

Patricia Traina

Dexter Lawrence II Voted to the PFWA All-Rookie Team

Lawrence's play was one of a handful of bright spots on an otherwise dismal Giants defense.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Future Is Here at Quarterback

Despite his struggles with ball security and pocket awareness, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a very bright future as the Giants' franchise quarterback.

Patricia Traina

by

Colin27

How the Giants Can Clear $20.8 Million of Cap Space

Despite having a projected windfall of salary cap space, the Giants will likely look to move on from some of their overpriced contracts that haven't quite yielded the production to match. Here is a look at the most likely candidates who could become salary cap casualties.

Patricia Traina

Time to Move On from Eli | the Biggest Change Dave Gettleman Needs to Make Going Forward | and Other Thoughts

Some leftover thoughts and perspectives from a busy week in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Report: Pat Shurmur Hired as Denver's New Offensive Coordinator

The former Giants head coach finds work after being dismissed by the Giants on December 30.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Report: Giants Add Ole Miss Defensive Assistant Freddie Roach to Coaching Staff

Roach had a brief stop in the NFL for the Patriots in 2006. He begins his first NFL season as an NFL assistant coach on Joe Judge's staff.

Patricia Traina