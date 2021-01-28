Report: Jeremy Pruitt to Join New York Giants Coaching Staff

The New York Giants are reportedly planning to hire former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt as a member of head coach Joe Judge's staff.

Pruitt and Judge worked together on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama when Judge served as a special teams assistant from 2009-11. Meanwhile, Pruitt has been a lifelong coach in the college ranks, mostly on the defensive side of the ball.

He was hired by Tennessee to be the Vols head coach in 2018. However, he was relieved of his duties after the 2020 season after an internal investigation found evidence of recruiting violations.

College football insider Bruce Feldman initially reported that Pruitt had been in discussions with the Jets to join new head coach Robert Saleh's staff. However, Pruitt has reportedly decided to join Judge's Giants staff instead, in an as of now undisclosed role presumed to be on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants have an opening after senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema left the team on December 19, 2020, to accept the head coaching job at the University of Illinois.

Judge has retained most of his original assistant coaching staff save for Bielema and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, who stepped in full time for Marc Colombo when the latter was fired. DeGuglielmo and the team parted ways after both sides failed to reach a new agreement on a contract extension.

