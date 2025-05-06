Report: Giants Legend Michael Strahan Plans to Bid on Team's Minority Ownership Share
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s minority ownership quest in the New York Giants reportedly has some new competition from an old and familiar face.
Retired Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan, who, like Manning, spent his entire NFL career with Big Blue, is reportedly preparing a bid to acquire the ten percent minority ownership stake the team put up for sale earlier this year, according to a report by Sportico.
Sportico reported that Strahan has teamed up with billionaire Marc Lasry to explore a bid, though it’s unclear if the bid would be for the full ten percent that’s up for sale or for a portion of it.
Sportico also reported that Manning is not part of the Strahan group, though he held “preliminary conversations” about teaming up with Strahan for the potential purchase.
According to Sportico’s valuation, the Giants are worth approximately $7.5 billion, making them the third most valuable NFL franchise out of 32 and the eighth most valuable sports franchise in the United States.
The Mara and Tisch families, which share equal ownership of the club, have retained Moelis & Co. to handle the sale's aspects. The two families are reportedly looking to sell to individuals or families and not private equity firms, as other NFL teams have done.
Any ownership bids accepted must be approved by the league’s other 31 club ownership groups.
The Giants were founded in 1925 by co-owner John Mara’s grandfather, Tim Mara, who paid a then-whopping $500 for the process, which, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, would have been $16,151.46 based on inflation.
