Report: New York Giants Host Three Free Agents for Tryouts

The Giants hosted two running backs and a defensive back recently ahead of the start of their training camp next week.

With the start of training camp a week away, the Giants have ramped up their continued watch for players to upgrade the bottom of the roster. And according to ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants hosted two running backs--Tyler Ervin and Mike Weber--and defensive back Jordyn Peters for a tryout.

Ervin, 5'10", 185 pounds, was originally a fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2016 draft, out of San Jose State. He spent three seasons with the Texans before splitting his 2019 season, first with the Packers and then with the Jaguars.

Last season, Ervin, who is primarily a return specialist, was with the Packers. He's appeared in 43 career games and has rushed 19 times for 32 yards. He's also caught 27 balls for 187 yards.

Ervin, who has experience returning punts and kickoffs, has 77 career punt returns for 681 yards and 50 career kickoff returns for 1,072 yards.

Weber, 5'10", 211 pounds, played his college ball at Ohio State, where he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and 5.1 yards per reception. He was initially selected in the seventh round by the Cowboys in the 2019 draft and spent all of that season on the practice squad. He also had stints on the Chiefs and Packers practice squad.

Peters, 6'1, 200 pounds, played his college ball at Auburn, where he had 101 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, and eight passes defensed. Peters had signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, but he was cut when the team signed Morgan Moses.

The Giants currently have a roster spot open after waiving running back Ryquell Armstead last month.

