Report: Pat Shurmur Hired as Denver's New Offensive Coordinator

Former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is reportedly set to become the next offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, according to an NFL Network report.

The Giants fired the 54-year-old Shurmur on December 30 after leading the team to a 4-12 mark, one game worse than the 5-11 record the team posted in 2018, his first as the Giants head coach.

Before coming to the Giants as their 18th head coach, Shurmur was named the interim offensive coordinator of the Vikings in 2016, a position to which he was promoted to full-time the following year. In 2017, the Vikings offense finished the season ranked 11th overall, 10th in scoring, 7th in rushing and 11th in passing as the Vikings advanced to the NFC title game  

As a result, Shurmur, who was named the 19th head coach of the Giants on January 22, 2018, was voted as the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Shurmur, who was also reportedly being sought by Chicago to be their offensive coordinator, will replace Rich Scangarello, whom Denver fired after one season on Sunday.

With Shurmur, who had three years remaining on his Giants contract, set to make the move to Denver, the Giants will only be on the hook for the difference between what his Giants salary would have called for and what his Broncos salary will pay him.

