Report: Training Camp Rosters Could Be Reduced

After reportedly planning to cut the four-game preseason down to at least two games—assuming the NFLPA and NFL approve that plan—now comes a report from ESPN claiming that the league will look to reduce the 90-man training camp rosters.

Reducing the rosters makes sense given that teams need to figure out ways to have their players properly practice social distancing when they’re not on the practice field. It also makes sense if the preseason games are further reduced.

At the same time, it’s an unfortunate development for players at the bottom of the roster who were hoping to get a chance at putting together some NFL film this summer to help their cases with catching on with another team, just as it’s unfortunate for those players who either didn’t get an invitation to the combine or whose pro days were canceled due to COVID-19.

ESPN claims that there is a split camp regarding the number of players teams will actually carry to start training camp, the number being either 75 or 80 players.

Up until a few years ago, teams used to have two rounds of personnel moves in the summer, trimming rosters from 90 men to 75 after two preseason games and then from 75 to 53 men, so the 75 figure makes the most sense if plans or the preseason games to be cut in half are fulfilled.

If teams do agree to trim rosters, it would make a world of sense and be a show of goodwill to automatically allow those players who are “cut” to be added to the team’s practice squad, which according to multiple reports, could expand to as many as 16-20 players for the coming year.

Moving the players from the active roster to a practice squad would accomplish two things. First, it gives each NFL team 10-15 players who have familiarity with the team’s systems thanks to their participation in the virtual off-season program.

Second, it gives those players a chance to compete for NFL jobs at a later date rather than simply casting them aside because of circumstances that aren’t their fault.

As teams go through training camp, they could then move players from the 80- or 75-man rosters (whichever the league decides on) over to the practice squad to fill the remaining spots. This would again ensure that every team has a pool of talent available to step in in the event of multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.