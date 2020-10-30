Saquon Barkley to Undergo Surgery Friday

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was set to undergo surgery Friday in Los Angeles.

Barkley was injured in the second quarter of a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears, where in addition to the ACL, he also suffered meniscus damage and a strained MCL.

Typically following an ACL injury, doctors recommend waiting for swelling to subside before performing surgery on torn ACLs. Barkley's ACL will be reconstructed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this type of procedure involves removing the damaged ACL and grafting it with another tendon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Barkley's procedure would be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe, the team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams.

There is optimism that Barkley, who has vowed to hit his rehab with vigor, will be ready in time for next year's training camp. He is not expected to take the field for any activities before then, depending on how his rehab proceeds.

Barkley, who was thought to have wanted a contract extension after this season, finished his 2020 campaign with 19 carries for 34 yards through two games,