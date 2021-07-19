Saquon Barkley Unsure When He’ll Return to Practice

With the start of training camp just days away, running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) was unable to offer a timeline for his return from his injury.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley knows that he’ll be back on the football field at some point, not too far off in the future.

But as far as pinning down an exact date when his return is coming or being able to answer questions regarding what he’ll be able to do in training camp this summer when he and a few other Giants players coming off injuries last year report for camp on Thursday (the rookies are reporting Wednesday while the rest of the team is due to report on July 27), Barkley had no definitive answers.

Barkley, speaking to reporters Monday at his annual Youth Football Camp held for over 200 school-aged children from Grades 1-8 at West Essex High School in North Caldwell, NJ, said he continues to take things one day at a time.

"I don't know. We'll see," Barkley said when asked if he'd be ready to practice when the Giants get their training camp underway.

Barkley repeated the answer when asked about being ready for Week 1 of the regular season when the Giants host the Denver Broncos.

Barkley has been rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears last season, an injury for which he underwent reconstructive surgery a few weeks after suffering the tear.

While videos have appeared of Barkley performing various agility drills and running on sand have popped up on social media, performing on a football field is a much different animal. Both Barkley and the Giants are unwilling to push for if the star running back isn't fully recovered.

