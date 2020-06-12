See It | Jon Halapio Gives Updates on His Rehab from a Torn Achilles

Jon Halapio, last year’s starting center who tore his Achilles in the team’s Week 17 regular-season finale, has been hard at work in his quest to rehab his surgically repaired Achilles so he can resume his NFL career.

Halapio is currently an unsigned free agent, but Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge have, in their conference calls with reporters, frequently mentioned the possibility of re-signing Halapio to compete for a job.

Gettleman said they’d likely check in with Halapio in June to see how he was coming along, and the thinking is that if he has made enough progress, he could be re-signed.

The Giants currently have one guy on their roster, Spencer Pulley, who has substantial NFL experience playing center.

Adding Halapio would give them a second guy. The team has also said that they would take a look at Nick Gates, who has never played the position at the NFL level, and rookie Shane Lemieux for the position, but neither Gates nor Lemieux have played center at any level.

Here’s a look at some of the videos Halapio posted of himself doing his rehab. What say you, Giants fans? How do you think he looks 23 weeks post-surgery?