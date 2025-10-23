Several Giants Take Next Step Toward Hall of Fame Honors
Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is one step closer to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Coughlin, who oversaw two Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011, was among the 12 coaches who made the most recent cut toward induction into the Class of 2026.
Coughlin spent 12 years as the Giants' head coach. He amassed a 192-90 (.531) record over that span, which saw him take the Giants to the postseason in five of his 12 seasons.
Coughlin resigned after the 2015 season, when the team finished 6-10 for the second straight year.
The next step for the revered former head coach, to be announced in early November, will narrow the list to nine semifinalists.
From there, the Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will then meet virtually in mid-November to select one finalist for the Class of 2026.
Coughlin is not the only coach with ties to the Giants to be represented on the semifinalist list.
Dan Reeves, who was head coach of the Giants during the 1993-96 seasons, and Bill Arnsparger, the Giants' head coach during the 1974-76 seasons, are also on the list of 12.
The Giants are also represented on the 52-member list of the Modern-era player category: quarterback Eli Manning, running back Tiki Barber, and punter Sean Landeta.
Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP and holder of the bulk of the Giants' franchise passing records, was a finalist last year for Hall of Fame inclusion.
In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame’s full 50-person Selection Committee cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the Semifinalist stage.
The names of the 25 Semifinalists (plus ties, if any, for the 25th position) will be announced in about five weeks.
Because they reached the final list of seven Modern-Era Players under consideration for the Class of 2025 but were not elected, four modern era finalists– Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri–will automatically advance to the final 15 this election cycle.
In the Seniors category, quarterback Charlie Conerly, linebacker Carl Banks, and running back Ottis Anderson are among the 52 players up for consideration.
Defensive back Everson Walls, who spent most of his career with Dallas but won a Super Bowl with the Giants, is also on the list.
