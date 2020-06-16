SI.com's Surprising Pick for the Giants' Biggest Weakness

The New York Giants have undergone a significant overhaul not just among its player ranks but also with its coaching staff.

And while you never say never regarding how a team has undergone as much change as the Giants might do in the upcoming season, it is fair to wonder if the decision-makers have addressed all the major weaknesses of the team's at least competitive.

SI.com's senior NFL writer Conor Orr did just that while looking at the most significant weaknesses of the NFC teams. And in a surprising pick made for the Giants, Orr identified the team's biggest weakness as the quarterback position.

Here is his justification:

I think a more imaginative approach to the offense, and a healthy Saquon Barkley, will alleviate a lot of Daniel Jones’ struggles in 2020, as terrible and dated as that sounds. The Giants also theoretically improved their offensive line drastically with the selection of Andrew Thomas at No. 4 in the draft. Still, we’re going off what we know at the moment, and last year the Giants were incredibly ineffective throwing the ball, especially against zone defenses. The Giants were also among the worst teams in the NFL against the blitz and when facing pressure.

I get it that Daniel Jones was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft last year and that expectations were high, as they should be. But I can't help but wonder about a few things here.

First, I wonder if the Giants intended to start Jones just three games into the regular season if that move was a knee-jerk reaction after the team started 0-2 and showed no sign of moving forward.

In thinking back to Eli Manning's rookie season in 2004, he didn't get his first start until Week 10 into the season, where he had a chance to study more detailed tape as to how opponents were playing the Giants.

I suspect that was supposed to be the plan for Jones, that they wait until at least halfway through the season before flipping the switch, yet head coach Pat Shurmur had seen enough of Manning to want to switch to the more mobile Jones.

While Shurmur was able to unlock a new section of his playbook that didn't necessarily fit Manning's skill set, it's probably fair to wonder how ready Jones was in terms of reading more complex defenses that, as Orr pointed out, gave him so much trouble.

Despite whatever difficulties Jones had, he still finished his rookie season better than any other Giants franchise quarterback, including Phil Simms and Manning.

With that said, a much better candidate for the Giants' biggest weakness is the pass rush. Throughout defensive coordinator James Bettcher's tenure and now in the first year of Patrick Graham's tenure, we've heard about how the Giants will look to generate the pass rush via the scheme.

In the last two years, that wasn't the case, leaving some doubt as to whether things under Graham will be different. General manager Dave Gettleman has already admitted that the pass rush is going to have to be more of a group effort.

With the coaching staff unable to supervise on-field work with the players to get them comfortable with physically doing what is asked of them, it's hard to fathom a more significant weakness, at least until proven otherwise, than the pass rush.