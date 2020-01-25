The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff

New Giants head coach Joe Judge's staff continues to come together and is expected to be completed shortly after the Super Bowl at the latest.

Some new reports to come out in recent days include Judge's retention of strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman and assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson. Wellman has been with the team dating back to the Ben McAdoo era,whereas Wilkerson, a former NFL offensive lineman, was on Pat Shurmur's staff.

It's believed that Wellman will continue to head the strength and conditioning program. He will also be assisted by newcomer Sam Coad, who will serve as the Performance Manager/Assistant Strength Coach.

Wilkerson, like new offensive line coach Marc Colombo, is a former NFL offensive lineman

Wilkerson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2005 by the Bengals, appearing in just three games for Cincinnati between 2005-06. He moved on to the Falcons, for whom he played 29 games as a reserve between 2007-08.

Wilkerson finished his playing career as a member of the Florida Tuskers of the United Football League in 2009 before beginning his coaching career two years later, first as a graduate assistant for LSU in 2011, and then as the Grambling State offensive line coach from 2012-13.

He made the jump to the NFL coaching ranks in 2017 with the Bears, serving as the assistant offensive line coach before coming to the Giants in 2018.

In other assistant news, Bret Bielema, hired last week, will coach the outside linebackers. He will also hold the title of senior assistant on Judge's staff.

The Giants Assistant Coaching Staff: What We Know

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett (announced by the team)

Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski (reported & confirmed by a source)

Running Backs: Burton Burns (reported and confirmed by a source)

Tight Ends: TBA

Receivers: Tyke Tolbert (reported and confirmed by a source)

Offensive Line: Marc Columbo

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson (reported and confirmed by a source)

Offensive Assistants (Roles to Be Determined): Freddie Kitchens (reported, unconfirmed), Jody Wright (reported and confirmed by a source)

Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach: Patrick Graham (announced by the team)

Defensive Line: TBA

Outside Linebackers/Senior Assistant: Bret Bielema (reported and confirmed by a source)

Inside Linebackers: TBA

Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson (reported and confirmed by a source)

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey (announced by the team)

Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn (implied by the team)

Strength and Conditioning: Aaron Wellman (reported and confirmed by a source)

Assistant Strength and Conditioning/Performance Manager: Sam Hoad

