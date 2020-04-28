GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Versatile Cameron Brown Hopes to Expand His Repertoire on Giants' Defense

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Giants linebacker Cameron Brown can do a lot of things for a defense.

He can line up at the weak-side linebacker. He can play the boundary and the strong-side backer spots too, the latter position, he said, being just like an NFL nickel backer.

He can even line up as a middle linebacker and blitz if you need him to.

The one thing though he hasn’t done during his college career at Penn State that he hopes he might get an opportunity to cross-train to take on some defensive line tasks.

To do so, Brown would have to cross-train with Giants defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who happened to be the defensive line coach and, since 2018, associate head coach at Penn State during Brown’s time there. 

LISTEN | Linebacker Cam Brown talks about his versatility and how he was deployed at Penn State.

Brown is excited at the prospect of getting to work with Spencer, who was initially supposed to work with Brown as a defensive end before he became more of a stand-up linebacker, again.  

“Coach Spence is my guy,” Brown said during a conference call Tuesday with reporters. “I was going to be recruited as a d-end, so we had a relationship. He came to see me all of the time during recruitment in high school. It’s grown and blossomed. I feel like I became one of the guys he could trust on the defense, and he’s one of the guys that I trusted him to go to with problems or things like that.”

Brown, the Giants' sixth-round pick, appreciates Spencer’s intensity and coaching style, which he described as motivational.

“Yeah, Coach Spence--we used to call him the ultimate motivator,” Brown said. “He’s going to get guys riled up. His coaching style is energetic; he’s out there with you, he’s going to run around, he’s going to crack jokes with you. He’s going to yell at you, and he’ll get on you hard, but you know it’s coming from a loving place.”

It’s not yet known how Giants head coach Joe Judge is going to structure the practice sessions when they eventually do begin for the year, but Brown believes that there are specific drills that Spencer taught at Penn State that can benefit players at the pros.

“With Coach Spence, certain days we had hunger drills where it was like each day, you’re working out on things coaches feel like we need this week, like maybe tackling, maybe handwork, pass rush. Coach Spence was always there to correct those pass rush moves and things like that. I hope and pray we can get some more cross-training there, so I keep up that relationship with him.”

Spencer isn’t the only one-time Nittany Lion with whom Brown is looking to reconnect. He’ll be reunited with running back Saquon Barkley and cornerback Grant Haley, both of whom Brown has sought advice regarding life in the Big Apple.

“With Say (Saquon) and Grant, it was more so I was asking them for a little advice, just bouncing quick ideas off them real quick. But I’m pretty sure more communication will go on as long as this goes on, as long as we’re away from each other,” he said.

    

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

Giants Have Decisions to Make on Jabrill Peppers, Evan Engram

The Giants have until next week to decide whether to exercise the option years on the rookie contracts of tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Patricia Traina

by

Scottw06

Shane Lemieux Embraces Opportunity to Become More Versatile

Shane Lemieux understands his ticket to NFL longevity is to embrace being versatile. Here's how he's been doing that.

Patricia Traina

NFL Schedule Could Be Altered Due to COVID-19, And Probably Should

Now that we know with whom the draft prospects will be playing, the next question that still needs clarification centers around the NFL's schedule, due to be released around May 9, and how that schedule might potentially look.

Patricia Traina

How Giants Cornerback Darnay Holmes Translated Key Life Lessons into A Foundation for Success

From learning chess to taking lessons from his father, Darnay Homes is one very motivated young man who has carved out a path toward achieving success at the NFL level. greatness.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants Apply a Rarely Used Tag on EDGE Markus Golden

Explaining what the UFA Tender is and how much it's going to cost the Giants.

Patricia Traina

What the Experts Said About the Giants Draft

And whether we agree with them.

Patricia Traina

Giants Awarded One of Four International Players for the 2020 Season

The Giants will get an additional chance to carry a developmental player who played internationally.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 3: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Welcome to Day 3. What will the Giants have in store for their fans today? Follow along as we find out.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Matt Peart's Basketball Roots Gives Giants Potential Impact on Offensive Line

The Giants selected offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with their first-round pick in this year's draft and 95 picks later they added Matt Peart, a project tackle that has basketball to thank for many of his intangibles that make him a potential NFL starter.

Jackson Thompson