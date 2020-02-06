Veteran or Rookie? How Should the Giants Address Their Biggest Roster Needs?

Got needs? The Giants sure do, and in the coming weeks, we’re going to find out exactly how new head coach Joe Judge, his staff, and general manager Dave Gettleman plan to reshape the roster.

The underlying philosophy in roster rebuilding is finding the best player available, be it a veteran or a rookie draft pick. Whenever possible, youth is preferred given that those contracts cost less to carry, plus there is a longer window for the coaching staff to shape the player into a critical piece of the puzzle.

So how might the Giants go about addressing their essential needs? Will it be a rookie draft pick? A veteran? Both? Here is a breakdown of the most significant position needs on the team and what potentially makes sense if the free agency market and draft board fall into line.

Quarterback

Veteran. Second-year man Daniel Jones certainly won’t lack when it comes to position-specific coaching now that he has a dedicated position coach with the Giants (Jerry Schuplinski) plus an offensive coordinator (Jason Garrett) who is a former NFL quarterback. But there’s nothing like having a veteran in the room and on the sidelines to lend another perspective.

The Giants might opt to add a rookie from the draft class as well, but it would be surprising if they spend an actual pick on the position given the other needs this roster has that the draft capital can fill.

Running Back

Rookie. Saquon Barkley is going to get the majority of the carries anyway, so adding a rookie who won’t be going anywhere for four years if he works out would provide some stability at that position.

One of the biggest challenges of a rookie at this position is developing proficiency in pass protection. With Wayne Gallman still on his rookie contract for one more year, perhaps Gallman will find new life under this new coaching staff to where he can finish out his contract by filling that veteran running back role until a rookie is ready for promotion to the long-term No. 2 spot.

Center

Both. The Giants deployed this tactic a few years ago when they signed veteran J.D. Walton to play the position in 2014 with the idea of letting him start while Weston Richburg, drafted in the second round that year, developed at center. Of course, that plan went astray due to an injury, Richburg had to enter the starting lineup at guard, a position that was not his best fit, but one nonetheless that gave him some early exposure to the speed and physicality in an NFL pit.

While the idea of moving Kevin Zeitler, a very cerebral player, to center to open up a spot for Nick Gates at guard to grab, if that move isn’t in the cards, perhaps following a formula similar to that 2014 plan might be.

A veteran center will help take some of the onus off Daniel Jones as he continues in his development. It will also allow the team to bring along the long-term younger replacement (if one is drafted).

Offensive Tackle

Both. Not only does it appear likely that the Giants are going to move on from Mike Remmers—and it would be surprising if the coaching staff saw right tackle as being the best fit for Nick Gates—but this team hasn’t had a solid swing tackle since the days of Sean Locklear.

Although having a top-10 draft pick isn’t where the Giants want to be picking every year, being there has allowed them to get their franchise running back and franchise quarterback.

Getting a franchise pass rusher is going to be high on the priority list this year, but so too should getting a franchise left tackle. The latter would help create a scenario where Nate Solder, who remains too expensive to cut this year, could move to right tackle, allowing the rookie can step in at left tackle right away.

Besides getting a young player who can be a part of that offensive line for years to come, the Giants might also look for a veteran in the latter stage of free agency who can come in and offer the versatility to play multiple spots on the offensive line. Getting such a player would be a huge get and give the Giants some leeway if they have injuries on the starting unit.

Wide Receiver

Rookie. Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, and Darius Slayton give the Giants a solid trio of receivers who will likely be seeing most of the pass targets in the year ahead.

But the bottom of this position group could use a refresh, as it’s hard to see guys like Cody Latimer and Russell Shepard back. Da’Mari Scott, Corey Coleman, and Cody Core could get another chance at making the roster. But the Giants need at least one other receiver capable of slicing the top off of the defense. To spend big money on such a receiver who wouldn't b the focal point of the offense doesn't make sense.

Pass Rusher

Both. Look at the Giants Super Bowl teams, and one of the biggest things they all had in common is multiple pass rushers.

Go back and look at the 2016 Giants team, the last group to make it to the postseason. Having a pair of pass-rushing bookends in Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon forced opposing offenses to pick their poison.

Since then, the Giants have been lucky to have one guy emerge as the top dog in the pass-rushing department. Most recently, that was Markus Golden, who is a free agent.

Although they have a pair of youngsters in Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines whom they are hoping to develop into solid pass rushers, they can’t afford to put all their eggs into one basket. They would be doing themselves a big favor if they were somehow able to add a veteran with proven and consistent pass-rushing production (in addition to re-signing Golden if possible) and a rookie playmaker.

Inside Linebacker

Rookie. If the Giants are ever going to put an end to opposing tight ends and running backs running free and clear at that second level, they need younger, fresher and faster legs at this position.

Taking the veteran route might be tempting here, but very few inside linebackers in this league are three-down players and those that are not going anywhere. The Giants need to use the draft to find a three-down player to pair with Ryan Connelly.

Cornerback

Veteran. To borrow a phrase from Dave Gettleman, the Giants have a bunch of young pups back there who struggled last season. The new coaching staff should help, but adding a veteran to the group is also something that should help tremendously.

If that veteran turns out to be a slot cornerback, a position that the Giants struggled to fill last year, then even better.