Virtual Reality: Giants Are Jelling as a Team

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

All Giants head coach Joe Judge can do when it comes to the first year of his Giants football program is plan and adjust.

Such is the way of the world today thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for a new head football coach trying to install offensive and defensive schemes and build camaraderie among the scores of new faces added over the off-season, the challenge hasn't always been easy.

But don’t expect the 38-year-old Judge to sit there muttering “Woe is me” at night when the computers have been turned off. Instead, the confident young head coach, one of the youngest in the NFL, figures when life gives you lemons, you might as well make lemonade.

“I think the advantage goes to who is most prepared from this point forward,” he said during a video teleconference with reporters Tuesday. “That’s what we’ve been working on doing and focusing on what we can control.

“Our IT Department, along with our coaching staff, did a great job with setting up the use of computers. Our players are doing a great job of accessing all of the information and working with us in the allotted time. We have a lot of guys that are showing a lot of urgency. They do everything they can to give themselves a head start heading into training camp. That’s really what the spring is about.”

It’s certainly not the ideal spring, as this time of year, the players would be outside on the Quest Diagnostics Training Center’s grass fields in shorts and shells, demonstrating to the coaching staff the extent of which they have grasped what they were taught in the classroom.

They would also be hanging out in the locker room, cafeteria, or weight room, getting to know one another better, and building the camaraderie that’s at the core of all winning teams.

But again, Judge sees the silver lining in the dark cloud and is encouraged by what he sees.

“I think a lot of the things we’re trying to build within the culture right now are showing up based on the circumstances that we have allotted to us and how hard the players are working,” he said.

“That’s really what we’re looking to build, is that culture of everyone doing whatever it takes to be successful. Right now, we’re seeing that across the board with our players. I’m very pleased in how they come every day prepared. I’m pleased with how they come every day with a lot of urgency.”

That camaraderie also includes building trust with the coaching staff. While some players such as defensive tackle Austin Johnson, linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez, and defensive back Montrae Hartage have worked with some of the Giants defensive coaches at a prior stop, many of the players are not only getting to know this staff, they are also building camaraderie and trust with the coaches.

That process has also been taking shape nicely, according to Judge.

“As far as building camaraderie with them, probably the best part of the day is when you can click on the Zoom and everyone has their screens unmuted, and you just hear the guys talking across,” Judge said.

“It took about a week for everybody to get comfortable enough to do that. I think they realize, as coaches, we’re laughing listening to them talk, and then they got a little bit more comfortable and started breaking it down. It’s fun seeing all of the personalities emerge and the connections.”

Another aspect Judge has been happy to see take shape has been the emergence of leaders, specifically which guys are taking the lead in discussions.

“You can see a lot of guys from interactions in meetings,” he said. “You can see who is going to take the reins and start the communication. You can identify different players who are standing out front and organizing some extra communication exercises on their own at the time. You still have the ability to see who is stepping out in front.

“As I’m talking to these players individually and asking them for direct feedback as well, you can tell how engaged and really how invested they are in the program by the answers they give you. It’s been very telling, and I’m very pleased with the way our players are working right now.”

Judge has also been trying to make his way through the roster to build relationships with each player.

“I’m going to work my way through the team as we go throughout the rest of spring, making sure I get face time with each one of these guys,” he said.

“Leading up to this, I spent some time talking to these guys on the phone, really just checking on them and their family. I had the opportunity to meet a lot of these guys in person when we were still in the building. They were still around working out.”

While the relationship-building progress has been coming along, there is no substitution for being together in person, something Judge hopes can happen once health experts deem it safe for such gatherings.

“In a perfect world, we’re all back together in New Jersey training sooner than later,” he said.

If not, expect Judge to continue adjusting the multiple plans he’s laid out for the rest of the off-season program and for training camp to ensure that when football does return to the field nearest you, the Giants are ready to go. 

