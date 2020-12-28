Washington Football Team Releases QB Dwayne Haskins

The short Dwayne Haskins era in Washington is over.

The Football Team decided to move on from Haskins, the 15th overall pick in last year’s draft whom some projected would be the Giants’ choice at No. 6 before Daniel Jones emerged as the surprise pick.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne to inform him that we would be releasing him,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a team-issued statement Monday. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins, the third quarterback selected in the 2019 draft behind Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall) and Jones, entered into a tumultuous situation in Washington right from the get-go when whispers emerged that the previous coaching staff, led by Jay Gruden, wanted no part of the former Ohio State star.

Gruden and his staff were fired before the end of last season, casting more turmoil for the team and Haskins, but it was hoped that things might settle down when Rivera arrived on the scene.

However, Rivera began to grow frustrated with Haskins between his play and his reportedly poor work habits. He benched him after four games of this season for Kyle Allen, a backup quarterback Rivera had in Carolina, and demoted Haskins to third-string, behind backup Alex Smith.

When Allen’s season ended with an injury against the Giants in Week 9, Smith was elevated to the starting role. But Haskins would get another chance later in the season in a Week 14 win over Washington when he came into the game in a relief role.

Haskins started the following week against the Seahawks but caught heat when images emerged of him allegedly partying without a mask in a nightclub.

The action was a violation of the league’s COVID-19 rules preventing social gatherings in public places without masks. Haskins was reportedly fined $40,000 and was stripped of his captaincy by Rivera.

Although Haskins would start this past weekend’s game against the Panthers when Smith was declared out with a calf injury, Haskins performed poorly, going 14 of 28 for 154 yards and two interceptions, and was pulled from the game in favor of Taylor Heinicke.

Heinicke, once a fourth-string quarterback for Washington, will reportedly get the start in Washington’s critical Sunday night against the Eagles if Smith isn’t ready to play.

Haskins then reportedly skipped out on his postgame media obligations after the loss in what might very well have been the final straw for Rivera.

Haskins was a popular choice among some who had the young signal-caller mocked to the Giants in the first round of the draft. However, New York chose not to bring the New Jersey native home to play for them.

The Giants have a chance to win the NFC East for the first time since 2011 if they can beat the Dallas Cowboys, and Washington loses its game to the Eagles. Washington is hopeful of having Smith back for the game, but no definitive decision has been made as of yet.