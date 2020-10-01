SI.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

Nick Falato

We’ve finally hit our snag with COVID-19, as a few players from the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the virus, along with some team personnel. 

This has led to a postponement of the Titans' Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to either Monday or Tuesday. 

The Titans' Week 3 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, haven’t come down with any positive tests, yet, at least not as of Wednesday afternoon (and let's hope it stays that way!) 

As of right now, the major fantasy football apps (ESPN and Yahoo!) have the players for the Titans and Steelers listed as being on a BYE, but this will likely change as the league gains clarity on whether the Titans can safely return to work, so pay attention to your lineups and the news as it develops. 

As for my rankings, I worked under the assumption that the game between the Titans and Steelers will be played as normal, so please take that into account. (The game has since been postponed after additional COVID-19 tests showed up on the Titans side.)

Hopefully, most of you are entering Week 4 with a 3-1 record, but don’t fret if you’re not. 

Casual fantasy football players tend to stray away from the fake game once their team starts to sink, but that’s when better, more patient, managers can begin mounting winning streaks and put themselves back into position to win a fantasy title. 

Week 4 is a great place to start if you’ve been unlucky, so let’s dive into my fantasy rankings.

(All scoring is in 4-point passing TD and half-point PPR leagues.)

Quarterbacks

  1. Lamar Jackson @ WAS
  2. Russell Wilson @ MIA
  3. Patrick Mahomes vs NE
  4. Josh Allen @ LV
  5. Aaron Rodgers vs ATL
  6. Dak Prescott vs CLE
  7. Kyler Murray @ CAR
  8. DeShaun Watson vs MIN
  9. Joe Burrow vs JAX
  10. Cam Newton @ KC
  11. Matt Ryan @ GB
  12. Ryan Fitzpatrick vs SEA
  13. Jared Goff vs NYG
  14. Matt Stafford vs NO
  15. Tom Brady vs LAC
  16. Ben Roethlisberger @ TEN
  17. Gardner Minshew II @ CIN
  18. Drew Brees vs DET
  19. Baker Mayfield @ DAL
  20. Ryan Tannehill vs PIT
  21. Kirk Cousins @ HOU
  22. Teddy Bridgewater vs ARI
  23. Derek Carr vs BUF
  24. Carson Wentz @ SF
  25. Daniel Jones @ LAR
  26. Justin Herbert @ TB
  27. Nick Mullins vs PHI
  28. Philip Rivers @ IND
  29. Nick Foles vs IND
  30. Brett Rypien @ NYJ
  31. Sam Darnold vs DEN
  32. Dwayne Haskins vs BAL

Running Backs

  1. Alvin Kamara @ DET
  2. Aaron Jones vs ATL
  3. Ezekiel Elliot vs CLE
  4. Dalvin Cook @ HOU
  5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs NE
  6. Derrick Henry vs PIT
  7. Josh Jacobs vs BUF
  8. Nick Chubb @ DAL
  9. Kenyan Drake @ CAR
  10. Joe Mixon vs JAX
  11. Jonathan Taylor @ CHI
  12. Austin Ekeler @ TB
  13. Miles Sanders @ SF
  14. James Robinson @ CIN
  15. Darrell Henderson Jr. vs NYG
  16. Mike Davis vs ARI
  17. James Connor @ TEN
  18. David Montgomery vs IND
  19. David Johnson vs MIN
  20. Kareem Hunt @ DAL
  21. Myles Gaskin vs SEA
  22. Carlos Hyde @ MIA
  23. Todd Gurley II @ GB
  24. Melvin Gordon @ NYJ
  25. Devin Singletary @ LV
  26. Antonio Gibson vs BAL
  27. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs PHI
  28. Mark Ingram II @ WAS
  29. Ronald Jones II vs LAC
  30. Jerick McKinnon vs PHI
  31. James White @ KC
  32. Leonard Fournette vs LAC

*Under the presumption that Raheem Mostert and Chris Carson aren’t playing. If they are, they’re both very good starts if they get in full practices towards the end of the week.

Wide Receivers

  1. DeAndre Hopkins @ CAR
  2. Tyler Lockett @ MIA
  3. Devante Adams vs ATL (If a full participant in practice)
  4. Michael Thomas @ DET (If a full participant in practice)
  5. Calvin Ridley @ GB
  6. Tyreek Hill vs NE
  7. D.K. Metcalf @ MIA
  8. Allen Robinson II vs IND
  9. Mike Evans vs LAC
  10. Cooper Kupp vs NYG
  11. Stefon Diggs @ LV
  12. Robert Woods vs NYG
  13. Adam Theilen @ HOU
  14. Julio Jones @ GB
  15. D.J. Moore vs ARI
  16. Odell Beckham Jr. @ DAL
  17. Keenan Allen @ TB
  18. JuJu Smith-Schuster @ TEN
  19. Amari Cooper vs CLE
  20. Terry McLaurin vs BAL
  21. DeVante Parker vs SEA
  22. Kenny Golladay vs NO
  23. Will Fuller vs MIN
  24. Tyler Boyd vs JAX
  25. Julian Edelman @ KC
  26. Michael Gallup vs CLE
  27. Marquise Brown @ WAS
  28. Allen Lazard vs ATL
  29. D.J. Chark vs CIN (If a full participant in practice)
  30. T.Y. Hilton @ CHI
  31. CeeDee Lamb vs CLE
  32. Robby Anderson vs ARI

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs NE
  2. George Kittle vs PHI
  3. Mark Andrews @ WAS
  4. Darren Waller vs BUF
  5. Zach Ertz @ SF
  6. Tyler Higbee vs NYG
  7. Noah Fant @ NYJ
  8. Mike Gesicki vs SEA
  9. Jonnu Smith vs PIT
  10. Hunter Henry @ TB
  11. Dalton Schultz vs CLE
  12. TJ Hockinson vs NO
  13. Evan Engram @ LAR
  14. Jimmy Graham vs IND
  15. Hayden Hurst @ GB
  16. Eric Ebron @ TEN
  17. Jared Cook vs DET
  18. Logan Thomas vs BAL
  19. Mo Alie-Cox vs CHI
  20. Jordan Aikens vs MIN
  21. Robert Tonyan vs ATL
  22. Greg Olsen @ MIA
  23. Austin Hooper @ DAL
  24. Tyler Eifert @ CIN
  25. O.J. Howard vs LAC
  26. Drew Sample vs JAX
  27. Dawson Knox @ LV (Kroft if Knox remains injured)
  28. Rob Gronkowski vs LAC
  29. Chris Herndon vs DEN
  30. Jack Doyle vs CHI
  31. Josh Hill @ DET
  32. Kyle Rudolph @ HOU

5 Streaming Kickers to Add (Yahoo Ownership)

  1. Rodrigo Blankenship @ CHI (32% Rostered)
  2. Joey Slye vs ARI (25% Rostered)
  3. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs MIN (23% Rostered)
  4. Sam Sloman vs NYG (2% Rostered)
  5. Ryan Succop vs LAC (11% Rostered)

5 Streaming Defenses to Add

  1. Rams vs NYG
  2. Buccaneers vs LAC
  3. Chiefs vs NE
  4. Jets vs DEN
  5. Broncos vs NYJ
