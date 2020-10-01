Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

We’ve finally hit our snag with COVID-19, as a few players from the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the virus, along with some team personnel.

This has led to a postponement of the Titans' Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to either Monday or Tuesday.

The Titans' Week 3 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, haven’t come down with any positive tests, yet, at least not as of Wednesday afternoon (and let's hope it stays that way!)

As of right now, the major fantasy football apps (ESPN and Yahoo!) have the players for the Titans and Steelers listed as being on a BYE, but this will likely change as the league gains clarity on whether the Titans can safely return to work, so pay attention to your lineups and the news as it develops.

As for my rankings, I worked under the assumption that the game between the Titans and Steelers will be played as normal, so please take that into account. (The game has since been postponed after additional COVID-19 tests showed up on the Titans side.)

Hopefully, most of you are entering Week 4 with a 3-1 record, but don’t fret if you’re not.

Casual fantasy football players tend to stray away from the fake game once their team starts to sink, but that’s when better, more patient, managers can begin mounting winning streaks and put themselves back into position to win a fantasy title.

Week 4 is a great place to start if you’ve been unlucky, so let’s dive into my fantasy rankings.

(All scoring is in 4-point passing TD and half-point PPR leagues.)

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson @ WAS Russell Wilson @ MIA Patrick Mahomes vs NE Josh Allen @ LV Aaron Rodgers vs ATL Dak Prescott vs CLE Kyler Murray @ CAR DeShaun Watson vs MIN Joe Burrow vs JAX Cam Newton @ KC Matt Ryan @ GB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs SEA Jared Goff vs NYG Matt Stafford vs NO Tom Brady vs LAC Ben Roethlisberger @ TEN Gardner Minshew II @ CIN Drew Brees vs DET Baker Mayfield @ DAL Ryan Tannehill vs PIT Kirk Cousins @ HOU Teddy Bridgewater vs ARI Derek Carr vs BUF Carson Wentz @ SF Daniel Jones @ LAR Justin Herbert @ TB Nick Mullins vs PHI Philip Rivers @ IND Nick Foles vs IND Brett Rypien @ NYJ Sam Darnold vs DEN Dwayne Haskins vs BAL

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara @ DET Aaron Jones vs ATL Ezekiel Elliot vs CLE Dalvin Cook @ HOU Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs NE Derrick Henry vs PIT Josh Jacobs vs BUF Nick Chubb @ DAL Kenyan Drake @ CAR Joe Mixon vs JAX Jonathan Taylor @ CHI Austin Ekeler @ TB Miles Sanders @ SF James Robinson @ CIN Darrell Henderson Jr. vs NYG Mike Davis vs ARI James Connor @ TEN David Montgomery vs IND David Johnson vs MIN Kareem Hunt @ DAL Myles Gaskin vs SEA Carlos Hyde @ MIA Todd Gurley II @ GB Melvin Gordon @ NYJ Devin Singletary @ LV Antonio Gibson vs BAL Jeff Wilson Jr. vs PHI Mark Ingram II @ WAS Ronald Jones II vs LAC Jerick McKinnon vs PHI James White @ KC Leonard Fournette vs LAC

*Under the presumption that Raheem Mostert and Chris Carson aren’t playing. If they are, they’re both very good starts if they get in full practices towards the end of the week.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins @ CAR Tyler Lockett @ MIA Devante Adams vs ATL (If a full participant in practice) Michael Thomas @ DET (If a full participant in practice) Calvin Ridley @ GB Tyreek Hill vs NE D.K. Metcalf @ MIA Allen Robinson II vs IND Mike Evans vs LAC Cooper Kupp vs NYG Stefon Diggs @ LV Robert Woods vs NYG Adam Theilen @ HOU Julio Jones @ GB D.J. Moore vs ARI Odell Beckham Jr. @ DAL Keenan Allen @ TB JuJu Smith-Schuster @ TEN Amari Cooper vs CLE Terry McLaurin vs BAL DeVante Parker vs SEA Kenny Golladay vs NO Will Fuller vs MIN Tyler Boyd vs JAX Julian Edelman @ KC Michael Gallup vs CLE Marquise Brown @ WAS Allen Lazard vs ATL D.J. Chark vs CIN (If a full participant in practice) T.Y. Hilton @ CHI CeeDee Lamb vs CLE Robby Anderson vs ARI

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce vs NE George Kittle vs PHI Mark Andrews @ WAS Darren Waller vs BUF Zach Ertz @ SF Tyler Higbee vs NYG Noah Fant @ NYJ Mike Gesicki vs SEA Jonnu Smith vs PIT Hunter Henry @ TB Dalton Schultz vs CLE TJ Hockinson vs NO Evan Engram @ LAR Jimmy Graham vs IND Hayden Hurst @ GB Eric Ebron @ TEN Jared Cook vs DET Logan Thomas vs BAL Mo Alie-Cox vs CHI Jordan Aikens vs MIN Robert Tonyan vs ATL Greg Olsen @ MIA Austin Hooper @ DAL Tyler Eifert @ CIN O.J. Howard vs LAC Drew Sample vs JAX Dawson Knox @ LV (Kroft if Knox remains injured) Rob Gronkowski vs LAC Chris Herndon vs DEN Jack Doyle vs CHI Josh Hill @ DET Kyle Rudolph @ HOU

5 Streaming Kickers to Add (Yahoo Ownership)

Rodrigo Blankenship @ CHI (32% Rostered) Joey Slye vs ARI (25% Rostered) Ka’imi Fairbairn vs MIN (23% Rostered) Sam Sloman vs NYG (2% Rostered) Ryan Succop vs LAC (11% Rostered)

5 Streaming Defenses to Add