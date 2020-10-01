Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings
Nick Falato
We’ve finally hit our snag with COVID-19, as a few players from the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the virus, along with some team personnel.
This has led to a postponement of the Titans' Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to either Monday or Tuesday.
The Titans' Week 3 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, haven’t come down with any positive tests, yet, at least not as of Wednesday afternoon (and let's hope it stays that way!)
As of right now, the major fantasy football apps (ESPN and Yahoo!) have the players for the Titans and Steelers listed as being on a BYE, but this will likely change as the league gains clarity on whether the Titans can safely return to work, so pay attention to your lineups and the news as it develops.
As for my rankings, I worked under the assumption that the game between the Titans and Steelers will be played as normal, so please take that into account. (The game has since been postponed after additional COVID-19 tests showed up on the Titans side.)
Hopefully, most of you are entering Week 4 with a 3-1 record, but don’t fret if you’re not.
Casual fantasy football players tend to stray away from the fake game once their team starts to sink, but that’s when better, more patient, managers can begin mounting winning streaks and put themselves back into position to win a fantasy title.
Week 4 is a great place to start if you’ve been unlucky, so let’s dive into my fantasy rankings.
(All scoring is in 4-point passing TD and half-point PPR leagues.)
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson @ WAS
- Russell Wilson @ MIA
- Patrick Mahomes vs NE
- Josh Allen @ LV
- Aaron Rodgers vs ATL
- Dak Prescott vs CLE
- Kyler Murray @ CAR
- DeShaun Watson vs MIN
- Joe Burrow vs JAX
- Cam Newton @ KC
- Matt Ryan @ GB
- Ryan Fitzpatrick vs SEA
- Jared Goff vs NYG
- Matt Stafford vs NO
- Tom Brady vs LAC
- Ben Roethlisberger @ TEN
- Gardner Minshew II @ CIN
- Drew Brees vs DET
- Baker Mayfield @ DAL
- Ryan Tannehill vs PIT
- Kirk Cousins @ HOU
- Teddy Bridgewater vs ARI
- Derek Carr vs BUF
- Carson Wentz @ SF
- Daniel Jones @ LAR
- Justin Herbert @ TB
- Nick Mullins vs PHI
- Philip Rivers @ IND
- Nick Foles vs IND
- Brett Rypien @ NYJ
- Sam Darnold vs DEN
- Dwayne Haskins vs BAL
Running Backs
- Alvin Kamara @ DET
- Aaron Jones vs ATL
- Ezekiel Elliot vs CLE
- Dalvin Cook @ HOU
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs NE
- Derrick Henry vs PIT
- Josh Jacobs vs BUF
- Nick Chubb @ DAL
- Kenyan Drake @ CAR
- Joe Mixon vs JAX
- Jonathan Taylor @ CHI
- Austin Ekeler @ TB
- Miles Sanders @ SF
- James Robinson @ CIN
- Darrell Henderson Jr. vs NYG
- Mike Davis vs ARI
- James Connor @ TEN
- David Montgomery vs IND
- David Johnson vs MIN
- Kareem Hunt @ DAL
- Myles Gaskin vs SEA
- Carlos Hyde @ MIA
- Todd Gurley II @ GB
- Melvin Gordon @ NYJ
- Devin Singletary @ LV
- Antonio Gibson vs BAL
- Jeff Wilson Jr. vs PHI
- Mark Ingram II @ WAS
- Ronald Jones II vs LAC
- Jerick McKinnon vs PHI
- James White @ KC
- Leonard Fournette vs LAC
*Under the presumption that Raheem Mostert and Chris Carson aren’t playing. If they are, they’re both very good starts if they get in full practices towards the end of the week.
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins @ CAR
- Tyler Lockett @ MIA
- Devante Adams vs ATL (If a full participant in practice)
- Michael Thomas @ DET (If a full participant in practice)
- Calvin Ridley @ GB
- Tyreek Hill vs NE
- D.K. Metcalf @ MIA
- Allen Robinson II vs IND
- Mike Evans vs LAC
- Cooper Kupp vs NYG
- Stefon Diggs @ LV
- Robert Woods vs NYG
- Adam Theilen @ HOU
- Julio Jones @ GB
- D.J. Moore vs ARI
- Odell Beckham Jr. @ DAL
- Keenan Allen @ TB
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @ TEN
- Amari Cooper vs CLE
- Terry McLaurin vs BAL
- DeVante Parker vs SEA
- Kenny Golladay vs NO
- Will Fuller vs MIN
- Tyler Boyd vs JAX
- Julian Edelman @ KC
- Michael Gallup vs CLE
- Marquise Brown @ WAS
- Allen Lazard vs ATL
- D.J. Chark vs CIN (If a full participant in practice)
- T.Y. Hilton @ CHI
- CeeDee Lamb vs CLE
- Robby Anderson vs ARI
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce vs NE
- George Kittle vs PHI
- Mark Andrews @ WAS
- Darren Waller vs BUF
- Zach Ertz @ SF
- Tyler Higbee vs NYG
- Noah Fant @ NYJ
- Mike Gesicki vs SEA
- Jonnu Smith vs PIT
- Hunter Henry @ TB
- Dalton Schultz vs CLE
- TJ Hockinson vs NO
- Evan Engram @ LAR
- Jimmy Graham vs IND
- Hayden Hurst @ GB
- Eric Ebron @ TEN
- Jared Cook vs DET
- Logan Thomas vs BAL
- Mo Alie-Cox vs CHI
- Jordan Aikens vs MIN
- Robert Tonyan vs ATL
- Greg Olsen @ MIA
- Austin Hooper @ DAL
- Tyler Eifert @ CIN
- O.J. Howard vs LAC
- Drew Sample vs JAX
- Dawson Knox @ LV (Kroft if Knox remains injured)
- Rob Gronkowski vs LAC
- Chris Herndon vs DEN
- Jack Doyle vs CHI
- Josh Hill @ DET
- Kyle Rudolph @ HOU
5 Streaming Kickers to Add (Yahoo Ownership)
- Rodrigo Blankenship @ CHI (32% Rostered)
- Joey Slye vs ARI (25% Rostered)
- Ka’imi Fairbairn vs MIN (23% Rostered)
- Sam Sloman vs NYG (2% Rostered)
- Ryan Succop vs LAC (11% Rostered)
5 Streaming Defenses to Add
- Rams vs NYG
- Buccaneers vs LAC
- Chiefs vs NE
- Jets vs DEN
- Broncos vs NYJ