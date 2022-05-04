Skip to main content

Week 5 Giants, Packers Game to Be Played in London

The Giants are heading to London for the third time since the league created the International Series in 2007.

London's calling, and the Giants have answered.

The Giants, who are scheduled to play the Green BayPackers on the road this season, will do so in Week 5. However, instead of playing that game at the historic Lambeau Field, the Giants and Packers will take the "pitch" at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 9.

This will be the third visit across the pond for the Giants, who faced the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's inaugural International Series back in 2007, a 13-10 Giants win at Wembley Stadium on October 28 of that year.

The Giants more recently played at London during the 2016 season on October 23 in the first NFL game played at Twickenham Stadium. New York topped the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 in that game.

Both times, the Giants would go on to make the playoffs. New York won Super Bowl XLII in 2007 but were bounced out of the playoffs in 2016 in a Wild Card loss to the Packers.

The Giants will have a Week 6 bye following their cross-Atlantic trip.

The visit to London will be the first international trip for the Packers.

The NFL has scheduled five games overseas, as follows (All times Eastern):

  • October 2: Vikings vs. Saints, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
  • October 9: Giants vs. Packers, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
  • October 30: Broncos vs. Jaguars, Wembley Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
  • November 13: Seahawks vs. Bucs, Home of FC Bayern Munich (Munich, Germany), 9:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 21: 49ers vs. Cardinals, Estadio Azteca (Mexico City, Mexico), 8:15 p.m.

Fans wishing to receive the latest news about the games, including ticketing updates, should register at www.nfl.com/internationalgames.

Tickets for the NFL games in Munich and London will be available in June, and tickets for the game in Mexico City will be available in August. The exact dates for sales windows will be announced later this month.

The full 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

