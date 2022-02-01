What's Next for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Search After Ken Dorsey Returns to Bills?

The Giants were reportedly hoping to draw Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to East Rutherford to be the offensive coordinator on Brian Daboll's staff, but Dorsey has instead chosen to remain with Buffalo.

In a pinch, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll could always call the plays for the Giants, but with his responsibilities having increased significantly, the preference is to hand that job to someone else.

And unfortunately for the Giants and Daboll, that someone else who was thought to be Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey will not be coming to the Giants after accepting a promotion to replace Daboll as Bills offensive coordinator.

With Dorsey out of the picture, Daboll will reportedly turn his attention to one of three potential offensive coordinator candidates, according to the NFL Network: Chad O'Shea, Pep Hamilton, and Mike Kafka.

Let's take a closer look at the three candidates reportedly being considered for the Giants offensive coordinator position that, per Daboll, "will be an important position for us."

Chad O'Shea, Browns Receivers Coach / Passing Game Coordinator

O'Shea, an 18-year NFL coaching veteran, finished his first season with the Browns this season. In 17 NFL seasons, his teams have won 12 division titles, five conference championships, and three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, and LIII).

He was on the Patriots coaching staff with Daboll, their respective times overlapping during the 2013-2016 seasons. During his time in New England, O'Shea, as receivers coach, helped WRs Wes Welker (three times), Julian Edelman (three times), Randy Moss, and Brandin Cooks all surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark.

He served as the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2019, his only stint in charge of play calling. While in Miami, O'Shea was instrumental in wide receiver DeVante Parker's development.

His previous coaching experience includes three years as offensive assistant/wide receivers coach (2006-2008) with Minnesota and three years with the Kansas City Chiefs (2003-2005), first as a volunteer special teams assistant in 2003 and then assisted with special teams and linebackers.

O'Shea was a quarterback at Marshall (1991-1993) before transferring to Houston (1994-95).

Pep Hamilton, Texans QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Hamilton has a rich history as an NFL offensive assistant coach dating back to 2003 when he began his NFL coaching career with the Jets. His past responsibilities have included (at different times (offensive quality control, receivers, quarterbacks, and offensive coordinator for the Jets, 49ers, Bears, Colts, Browns, Chargers, and Texans.

His resume also includes stints working with Andrew Luck with the Colts, where, in 2014, Hamilton guided Luck to finishing first in passing yards per game (305.9), third in total yards per game (406.6), and in setting single-season franchise records in passing yards (4,894 yards) and total net yards (6,506). Before joining the Texans staff in 2021, Hamilton spent one season with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Hamilton turned down a chance to interview for the Panthers offensive coordinator role that ultimately went to former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo. Hamilton’s decision could be tied into the fact that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is believed to be on shaky ground after a disappointing 10-23 record start to his tenure.

There is also a report that the Texans, who fired head coach David Culley, want Hamilton to be their new offensive coordinator, regardless of who the next head coach is, but that would seem like an even riskier proposition for the 47-year-old Hamilton.

Mike Kafka, Chiefs QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

If Eric Bieniemy isn’t in the cards, then how about Kafka, who has had a significant role in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes? Kafka, a former NFL quarterback for the Eagles Patriots, Jaguars, Bucs, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals, has been a part of Andy Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff since 2017, where he broke in as an offensive quality control coach after serving the 2016 season as a graduate assistant at Northwestern. Kafka was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018 and received passing game coordinator to his list of duties in 2020.

Kafka has helped refine Mahomes’ game to record-breaking levels. In 2020, Mahomes became the seventh player in NFL history to throw for 4,500+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns multiple times in his career. The Chiefs passing game also topped the league’s 2020 rankings, including passing yards per game (303.4) and net passing yards (4,85), and finished third in average gain per pass play (7.48) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (40).

In his prior role as Chiefs offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka also contributed to an offense that featured a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, receiver, and tight end.

For a Giants team looking to optimize quarterback Daniel Jones’s skill set and determine once and for all if he's the answer, Kafka might just be worth the look.