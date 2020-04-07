GiantsCountry
Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft at Running Back

Patricia Traina

The Giants have one of the NFL's best running backs in Saquon Barkley. But do they have enough behind him for the short- and long-term future?

On the roster:
Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, Jon Hilliman, Eli Penny (FB)

Off the roster:
Buck Allen (unsigned)

The Breakdown:

The addition of Dion Lewis gives new Giants head coach Joe Judge a player with whom he's crossed paths in New England and a still young enough veteran to serve as a mentor in the team's running backs room.

The addition of Lewis also likely doesn't bode well for Wayne Gallman, who last year seemed to be phased out of the lineup as Buck Allen came up to speed on the offense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis topped Gallman in yards gained on designed runs (209 to 110), rushing yards per attempt (3.9 to 3.8), and yards after contact (155 to 48).

However, Lewis' deal is for one year and $1.55 million that also includes up to $450,000 in roster bonuses if he is part of the game-day active list.

The structure of Lewis' contract sure doesn't sound like the Giants are viewing the 29-year-old for the long term, let alone confident that he'll be one of the projected three running backs the team will activate on game days.

All this potentially points to the Giants looking to add to the running backs room a youngster who has significantly less tread on his tires than does Lewis (538 career carries for 2,310 yards in the ground and 172 receptions for 1,281 yards).

Such a move would make sense as it would potentially give the Giants a potential long-term backup to Barkley for four years.

Once the young running back got up to speed on pass pro, the most significant adjustment a college prospect has to make, it will be interesting to see if the Giants offense eventually evolves to more of a two-back type of setup which would help take some of the wear and tear off of Barkley.

The likelihood:

Depending on who you believe, running backs are often a dime a dozen and can be readily had. And in the case of the Giants, who already have so many more pressing needs at other positions, the likelihood of them drafting a running back any earlier than Day 3 is not promising.

So assuming they do draft a running back--and there are a lot of different styles out there from which to choose--what might they look for?

Based on the characteristics that Lewis brings to the table, a potential long-term No. 2 back will need to at least have to possess great feet and quickness as well as the ability to make defenders miss both at the line and in the open field.

Having the speed to get around the edge on those outside runs and an ability to break tackles while also be able to withstand the pounding the position brings would also be pluses.

A prospect who appears to match those traits and then some is Florida's Lamical Perine, 5-foot-11, 216 pounds. Last season, Perine played behind a relatively young and inexperienced offensive line at Florida, so his 2019 production (132 carries for 676 yards and six touchdowns) isn't awe-inspiring on a first glance. 

When one considers that Perine made the most of his opportunities despite his offensive line, that's a big feather in his cap--especially for a team whose offensive line remains a work in progress.

