Which Assistant Coaches Might Get a Look?

While the head coach is an essential element toward building a winning team, building quality assistants who can teach is just as important.

Joe Judge, the Giants’ new reported head coach, has no doubt gotten to work on identifying which assistants he feels will help develop a winning program.

While it might behoove him to fill his staff with more NFL assistants, don’t be surprised if he surrounds himself more with NFL coaching veterans, including a few with head coaching experience who can support him as he navigates through his rookie season.

It’s unknown how many assistants Judge will hire, nor is it known if he plans on splitting up roles, such as outside/inside linebackers, safeties/cornerbacks. It’s also unknown if he plans on layering at certain spots, such as the arrangement the Giants had with special teams under Shurmur, or the defensive line coaching arrangement under Ben McAdoo in which there was a primary assistant and then a secondary defensive line assistant coach.

I’ve attempted to put together a list of potential assistant coaching candidates, focusing mostly on the position units that require an upgrade in coaching. This list also includes a few holdovers from Pat Shurmur’s staff.

Judge could also wait until the Senior Bowl to explore his options for assistants.

Jason Garrett, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

The former Cowboys head coach might need to reset his career by taking a step back to his earliest coaching roots.

Garrett began his NFL coaching career as the quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins in 2005 before being hired by the Cowboys, for whom he was a backup quarterback during the 1993-99 seasons in 2007.

After being promoted to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator by the Cowboys in 2008, the Cowboys offense finished in the top 10 in 2009-10, peaking as high as second overall in 2009 when they averaged almost 400 yards per game.

The other advantage of hiring Garrett is that as a former NFL quarterback (including spending the 2000-03 seasons with the Giants, Garrett can serve as a mentor to Daniel Jones, much in the same way Eli Manning and Alex Tanney did last year, but without obviously taking up cap space or roster spots that can otherwise go to other positions of needs.

If the Giants are serious about Jones’ development—and they are—giving him a big brother who played the game could potentially be the best thing they can do for the youngster.

Dave DeGuglielmo, Offensive Line Coach

This one was a toss-up between Bill Callahan of Washington and DeGuglielmo, 51, but the nod here goes to “Gugs,” a one-time Giants assistant from 2004-08 who worked with Pat Flaherty on Tom Coughlin’s staff.

DeGuglielmo worked with the Colts offensive line in 2018, where he helped shape Quenton Nelson, among others, into a solid unit that allowed a league-low 18 sacks that season.

In 2019, DeGuglielmo went to Miami as a consultant, eventually taking over for Flaherty when he was fired. DeGuglielmo could return to Miami, but it is expected he’ll draw some inquiries around the NFL.

Lunda Wells, Tight Ends

It’s not Wells’ fault that injuries have hit this unit as hard as they have. When his guys are healthy, though, they’ve been a strength of the offense. And if nothing else, Wells’ continued work with turning waiver wire find Kaden Smith into a solid pro prospect should earn him the chance to continue in his post.

Tyke Tolbert, Wide Receivers

Tolbert is another outstanding teacher whose messages are well received by his pupils. Look no further than his work with Darius Slayton, who missed a large chunk of time int training camp into the first two weeks of the season, yet who came on strong and had a breakout year as a rookie.

Yes, the player deserves a ton of credit for that, but so too does Tolbert, who made sure that Slayton kept up with the Xs and Os so that when he was physically ready, the game wouldn’t be too fast for him.

Craig Johnson, Running Backs

Johnson is a well-respected assistant coach who initially joined the team in 2014 under Coughlin and who was retained by both Ben McAdoo and Shurmur.

Another assistant whose teaching methods have been praised, Johnson, who before coming to the Giants, was the quarterback coach for the Vikings, has helped Saquon Barkley fine-tune his natural talents as a runner, receiver, and blocker, helping Barkley to achieve two straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

George Edwards, Defensive Coordinator

Edwards’ contract is up in Minnesota and there is some question as to whether the architect of a defense that defense finished seventh overall and fourth in passes defensed.

In 2018, the Vikings ended the season ranked fourth in total defense and recorded 50 sacks, the most under Edwards’ leadership. The Vikings also led the NFL in 3rd-down defense, allowing only 30.5% conversions and allowed the fewest passing TDs (15) of any NFL defense in 2018.

According to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM Radio, Edwards isn’t expected to be renewed in Minnesota. Given his experience and results, Edwards could be what this young Giants defense needs.

Mark DeLeone, Linebackers

DeLeone began his NFL coaching career with the Jets in 2012 as a defensive assistant. More recently, though, he’s worked with inside linebackers, having held that role with Andy Reid in Kansas City and with Matt Nagy in Chicago.

DeLeone’s greatest success story thus far came in 2015 when, with the Chiefs, he helped Tamba Hali, Justin Houston, and Derrick Johnson to earn Pro Bowl berths. In Chicago, he helped coach up veteran backup Kevin Pierre-Louis after Roquan Smith suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.

Pierre-Louis seized his opportunity by contributing 29 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one interception after getting the starting nod.

The Giants? Their linebackers have long lagged behind the other units in terms of production. Still, there is certainly talent there, starting with Ryan Connelly, who absolutely should be a starter in 2020 once he gets the green light to return from his ACL injury.

The next linebackers coach also has to get more out of Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, both of who have the tools with which to work but who need some solid coaching.

Joe Woods, Defensive Backs

Woods is a 16-year NFL assistant coach who served as Denver’s defensive coordinator in 2017-18. In 2018, the Broncos defense finished in the top five in both passes defensed (82) and interceptions (17).

Before he was promoted to defensive coordinator, Woods’ Broncos defensive backs played lights out. Their passing defense finished first in passing yards per game allowed in both 2015 (199.6 yards per game) and 2016 (185.8 yards per game) and held opponents to the lowest completion percentage (57.8), yards per attempt (5.99) and passer rating (74.3) during those two seasons.

This year, he’s been a big part of the 49ers defense, serving as the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator under Robert Saleh. The 49ers finished 2019 having allowed the lowest average passing yards per game (169.2) and were tied (with Buffalo) for allowing the fewest big pass plays of 20+ yards (34).

Thomas McGaughey/Anthony Blevins, Special Teams

This dynamic duo quietly turned the Giants special teams unit into a solid and consistent performer.

How? According to the players, they simplified schemes and are outstanding teachers who have built accountability and have taken a “one-for-all, all for one” approach whereby if one man succeeds, it’s on everyone, whereas if one person screws up, it’s on everyone as well.

And in case it wasn’t evident, just about every time the Giants special teams were on the field, they played fast and with purpose.