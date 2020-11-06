Why Carter Coughlin's First NFL Sack is One He'll Never Forget

Giants rookie outside linebacker Carter Coughlin hopes to record many sacks in his NFL career.

But those future sacks might have a tough time comparing to his first one.

Coughlin, who received four defensive snaps Monday night against the Bucs, recorded his first career sack against none other than future NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

The sack itself had no direct bearing on the game's outcome, but it was special to Coughlin just the same.

"Since day one, my goal has just been to make the most out of whatever opportunities I’m given," Coughlin said.

"That started with special teams. I’ve been able to work my way into a little third down action and some defensive packages, and I’m going to continue to make the most of my opportunities.

"But when it came to it on Monday night, it was one of those things where I had been working it all week and executed it."

Coughlin was then quick to credit his teammates for making his memorable first sack possible.

"Yeah, the cool thing about a sack is it’s really an entire defensive unit getting that sack when you think about it, especially the one that I got. If Cam (Brown) and (Kyler) Fack(rell) didn’t do their jobs, then I wouldn’t have gotten the sack."

Coughlin, who also said he would have preferred the win, revealed that he had Brady sign his jersey after the game, which will be his keepsake of the milestone, but that's in the past and his focus in on the Giants next opponent, the Washington Football Team.

"We’ve been working really, really hard to bounce back after that and continue to improve week in and week out."

Check out the video above for what Coughlin had to say to Brady after the sack!