Change is unfortunately inevitable in life and especially in the NFL, where eventually all good things must come to an end.

Like down in Dallas, where the tenure of head coach Jason Garrett came to an end after ten seasons as head coach and three seasons before that as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Although the Cowboys didn’t advance deep into the playoffs—they were one and done __ times—Dallas still managed to put together some solid offenses.

During Garrett's time in Dallas as the offensive coordinator (2007-10), the Cowboys passing game ranked in the top-10 league-wide every season and were a top-10 overall offense in three out of the four seasons.

One of the most prominent feathers in Garrett’s cap has been the work he has done with the last two Cowboys quarterbacks, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Romo, who was already in place at quarterback when Garrett came on board, saw his career, and his production skyrocket after Garrett arrived earning all four of his Pro Bowl berths and a second-team All-Pro mention under Garrett's program.

Prescott, who took over for Romo in 2016, has flourished under Garrett's tutelage, throwing for at least 3,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his four NFL seasons.

This past season, Prescott et a career-high in passing yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30), with two of his receivers, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, each passing 1,000 yards receiving, the first time in Prescott's career he had two receivers top the millennium mark.

“So thankful for obviously him believing in me, simple as that, believing in me and drafting me,” Prescott said on the latest edition of the Rapsheet & Friends podcast.

“He pushed me. From dropping back faster from under the center from my very first day to just having a tighter spiral on the ball, and that’s what led to us just playing catch after every practice. When a coach believes in you, it goes a long way.”

The Giants hope that Garrett’s experience with developing quarterbacks in Dallas, as well as his own experience as an NFL quarterback, a role he held from 1989-2004 (including a stint with the Giants that ran from 2000-03), can help second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I’m excited for (Garrett),” Prescott said of his former head coach's opportunity to work with the Giants offense. “Not too excited obviously him going in the division, but he’s a good coach, and I’m thankful for what he’s done.

“He’s a smart guy, and he has to be in football. I think the NFL and I think football is better with him being a part of it, simple as that.”

