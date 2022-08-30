Why Julian Love Got Emotional Over Being Named a Captain

New York Giants defensive back Julian Love is everything a team could want.

He's a smart, reliable player who willingly embraces whatever role is asked of him, regardless of how he might feel about it. He willingly accepts new challenges, and he's become an indispensable player that head coach Brian Daboll probably doesn't want to envision life without.

Well, now Love can add another role to his increasing responsibilities: team co-captain. The fourth-year pro received enough votes from both the defensive side of the ball and from special teams to where Daboll went ahead and added Love as one of ten team captains this season.

"I’m not going to lie; it means an awful lot to me," said an emotionally humbled Love. "I’ve never been a captain in my entire life, and to do it for the Giants of all places at the highest level, it’s hard not to get emotional about it.

"It’s often that I feel like people have always wanted me to be more outspoken, to be the rah-rah guy, to be the muscle-head, all that stuff. But this team has appreciated me for staying true to myself. So, I’m extremely grateful."

Love, whom the previous coaching staff nicknamed "duct tape" for his ability to slide into just about any role, is one of those players that you don't notice for his flashy style. But if you're looking for consistency, the former Notre Dame star is your man.

He's also one of several first-time captains who just so happens to be on his rookie deal, a sign of the times that the tide is turning toward the young ore that Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have been trying to build.

"I think it’s very important. What you see first and foremost is it’s a young group. It’s guys who are still establishing themselves as players in this league, but I think that’s what we realize that we can’t be passive anymore," Love said.

"A lot of those guys from my class – like (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones), (Defensive Lineman Dexter Lawrence) Dex, all of us – (Safety Xavier McKinney) Zay’s a little younger – but it’s urgency. There’s urgency to change this team for the better, and I think that’s what you see with this group we have."

Love, who spoke of how he's always felt like the underdog where ever he goes, said that his new leadership role is one that, while he takes very seriously, he won't let change who he is.

"Honestly, I just have to keep being myself. I’m someone who I feel like has been team-first oriented, really selfless, a guy who has been given hands he’s been dealt, and I’ve made the most out of all of them, I’ve felt like," he said.

"So now it’s about keeping myself, staying true to myself, keeping the person I am, representing this team on and off the field. Opportunities have been given to me this year so far. And I’ve got to continue to seize it."

