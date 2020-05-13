GiantsCountry
Why the Giants Added Cooper Rush to An Already Crowded Quarterbacks Room

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Cooper Rush has been in the NFL since 2017, but has only appeared in five games and has attempted three passes—all as a rookie—completing one for two yards in his three seasons with the Cowboys.

So why would the Giants, the only team to put in a waiver claim for the former Central Michigan signal-caller, double down by renegotiating Rush’s contract, which was entering the final year of the original three-year deal signed with the Cowboys and which would have cost just $645,000 against the cap? (The Giants gave Rush a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with a $100,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed.)

“When we see a good player out there, and we think he is someone that can be an asset to our team and come in here and compete, that’s all we’re considering,” head coach Joe Judge told reporters via a teleconference Wednesday.

“He was someone that came across the waiver wire that we had known about, and some had experience with him. We thought it would be a positive move for our team.”

It’s certainly not hard to see why the Giants viewed the acquisition of Rush, waived after the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton to a one-year deal as a positive move. 

The connection between Rush and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett looms large, especially considering the virtual nature of the off-season where coaches must rely on players being able to recite their understanding of what they're being taught rather than witnessing how well the players have grasped the concepts.

Rush’s familiarity with Garrett’s system is going to be invaluable to the Giants quarterback room, and especially to second-year starter Daniel Jones, who has to learn his second system since turning pro, one that Judge said won’t be a carryover from last year.

The addition of Rush gives the Giants five quarterbacks that, in addition to Jones, includes free-agent signee Colt McCoy, holdover Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie free agent hopeful Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona.

“You can have 90 quarterbacks right now because you don’t have to worry about throwing to anybody,” Judge said of the unusually high number of quarterbacks currently on the Giants 90-man training camp roster.

“We’ll address that as we get closer to camp in terms of all the positions. We obviously have a template like everybody else has of the desired numbers at each position.”

For now, Judge and the Giants are all about adding players they think can help the team, and they’ll worry about the numbers later.

“I think the overriding factor is you don’t want to turn away a good player just to suit the numbers. You kind of structure practice accordingly to make sure there are as many good players on your roster as there possibly could be.” 

One-time Youth Football Rivals Turned Teammates Look to Turn Giants Into Winners

Once upon a time, Giants receiver Darius Slayton and rookie cornerback Chris Williamson were youth league rivals. These days, they'll limit their rivalry in going up against each other in practice as they look to contribute toward a winning Giants program.

Patricia Traina

Virtual Reality: Giants Are Jelling as a Team

Despite being geographically dispersed around the country, the Giants have found ways to come together as a team, according to head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | How The Giants' Special Teams Might Integrate Patriots Concepts

Once upon a time the Giants special teams, to use a worn-out old pun, weren't very special. But ever since Thomas McGaughey came in to salvage the unit, the special teams have quietly become a strength that, with he addition to Joe Judge, who ran the Patriots special teams, could become even better in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants Still Interested in Re-signing Markus Golden

So why not just get it done already and move on?

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the Top Giants Undrafted Free Agents on Offense

We've gotten a lot of questions about the Giants undrafted free agents signed, so Nick Falato took at look at those prospects who could stand a good chance of sticking with the Giants in some capacity if they have solid training camps.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | May 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the latest around the NFC East, including Chase Young's DPOY odds; Fletcher Cox on new Eagles defense additions; Deshaun Watson's effect on Dak Prescott's contract negotiations,

Jackson Thompson

Giants Would Prefer to Hold Training Camp at Home but Know that Might Not Be Possible

With quarantine in the early stages of being lifted, the Giants are still uncertain about when, where and if they will be able to conduct training camp.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Offers Insight into How Giants’ Offense and Defense Will Look

The Giants' offense and defenses will be a blend of what coordinators Jason Garrett and Patrick Graham ran in previous career tops.

Patricia Traina

Giants Position Unit Power Rankings Post Draft

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman put a lot of work into improving a Giants roster that in the last two seasons has finished with just nine wins. Here's our look at where the various units stand in terms of strength.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the NFL's Initial Plan to Reopen Practice Facilities

NFL insider Albert Breer shares what he knows about the NFL's plan to reopen for business as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina