How to Watch NY Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Game

With the penultimate weekend of the 2025 NFL regular season underway, there is still a lot on the line for all 32 teams as they hit the field for the last handful of times before the year reaches a close.

As for the New York Giants , however, it’s sadly not about dragging hopes of a postseason bid into the final Sunday or battling for a more favorable seeding on the path to chasing another Lombardi trophy over the next month and change.

The Giants find themselves on the complete opposite end of the league spectrum at 2-13 and sitting on the cusp of something the franchise has not seen since the prelude to the 1965 season—that is, the sole ownership of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft this April.

Having the illustrious slot in their possession could open the door to several different possibilities for the Giants, who will have another long offseason of roster retooling ahead of them as they seek to become more competitive next season in year two behind quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Still, it’s not an organization that wants to make it obvious that they have their eyes fixed on that prize that only comes from so much losing and embarrassing football that the Giants have endured over the course of this season. They still have pride and a future to play for, along with the opponent who stands before them, potentially with different intentions.

That would be the hosting Las Vegas Raiders, another franchise that’s been embroiled in endless mediocrity this season and seems to be adjusting its game plan oddly for this matchup.

The Raiders, also holding a record of 2-13 and riding a nine-game skid, have been pulling key players out of their lineup ahead of Sunday’s contest, suggesting to some that they might be willing to let the streak continue and the victory go in favor of their opponent for the promise of the first pick.

No matter which direction the two teams’ focus lies, the fact is they still have a game to play in the heart of Sin City, and the Giants are aching to end their feeling of constant losing before their opportunities run out.

Despite some injuries starting to pile up on the offensive side of the ball, they still have enough talent, including Dart, who will continue to command the huddle through the season finale, to battle with a Raiders defense that has been more than gracious in allowing at least 25 points in eight of their losses.

The Raiders will also be a little shorthanded in the pass-rushing department with the absence of All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has been the key to their success in the backfield after he was placed on IR for the remainder of the season despite building another double-digit sack campaign and leading the league in run stop percentage at his position.

With the worst-ranked Las Vegas offense being nothing short of a bummer in the same span, it could also be the perfect matchup that the Giants' core of edge rushers needs to put together a strong collective product that has been missing for most of the year to help their team end up on the right side of the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, the cross-conference matchup won’t carry the same energy as a game that’s riddled with the playoff implications that happen in the last bend of the regular season schedule. Still, certain parties will not ignore it as the offseason looms.

It’s a rare faceoff that will carry significant weight for both teams’ draft approaches and some players’ futures, as they hope to leave a lasting good impression that might persuade the brass to re-sign them for 2026 and beyond.

Most importantly, it’s the Giants’ last quality chance to notch a victory before the fat last sings, and that’s a goal that still matters to most professional players regardless of what the outside narratives want to dictate about it.

How to Watch/Listen

Who : New York Giants (2-13) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)

: New York Giants (2-13) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) What : First meeting since Nov. 5th, 2023, between the two teams, Raiders won 30-6

: First meeting since Nov. 5th, 2023, between the two teams, Raiders won 30-6 When : Sunday, December 28th, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET

: Sunday, December 28th, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. ET Where : Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV TV : CBS - Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline.

: CBS - Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline. Radio : WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline

: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline Referee: Land Clark

Series History

This week's matchup marks the 16th all-time meeting between the Giants and Raiders, dating back to the 1973 season, when the latter team was in its first stint in Oakland, where it returned from Los Angeles in 1995.

In that span, the Raiders hold a 9-6 lead in the series, including six of their eight contests at home, which now reside in Las Vegas. The Giants have been the victor of the spoils recently, however, taking three of the last five games since 2009.

The last meeting was a forgettable one for New York in 2023, when they were throttled 30-6 by the Raiders' pass rush and former quarterback Daniel Jones tore his ACL to send the position group into a horrible carousel the rest of the season.

Latest Odds (via FanDuel):

Spread: Giants -2.5, Raiders +2.5

MoneyLine: Giants -146, Raiders +124

Over/Under: O/U 40.5 points

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

