Giants Up GM Joe Schoen's Multiyear Contract Length Revealed

The length of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s multi-year contract extension has finally been revealed.

Schoen, according to Gary Myers, received a four-year deal that runs through the 2029 season.

Here's some @Giants news on a hot summer day: According to a very reliable source, GM Joe Schoen's recently signed new contract is a four-year deal through the 2029 season. He had one year left on his old deal. John Harbaugh has a five-year contract. Giants ownership made it… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) July 2, 2026

Schoen and former head coach Brian Daboll both joined the Giants in 2022 on five-year deals, both men coming from the Buffalo Bills organization.

After a 9-7-1 season that brought the franchise its first postseason berth since 2016 and its first postseason win since 2011, things went south for the duo, as the Giants went on to win just 13 games over the next three seasons, posting a franchise-worst 3-14 mark in 2024.

Daboll was fired last year 10 games into the season in which the team posted a 2-8 record. Schoen, however, was kept on by team ownership, who praised him for building a solid young talent core that includes quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Malik Nabers, outside linebackers Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo, and tight end Theo Johnson.

Schoen, who was appointed to lead the head coaching search, put on a full-court press to land John Harbaugh after the veteran head coach was let go by the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh received a five-year contract in January from the Giants while Schoen began the final year of his original five-year deal.

With the two men having built a constructive working relationship that included another promising-looking draft class and Schoen’s reported willingness to cede some of the power he previously held to Harbaugh, the decision was made to extend his contract.

“I was happy. He's a good guy,” Harbaugh said last month when asked for his reaction to Schoen’s extension. “Enjoy working with him and looking forward to what we all can do together.”

Harbaugh also revealed that ownership approached him for his thoughts on how things went working with Schoen on the roster.

“They asked me if I liked Joe, and I thought he did a good job, and I said yeah. It's the decision of the people I respect -- I respect the ownership group," he said.

“It's their call, and that's their call, and they made it, and I respect it. I think it's a good decision. I agree with it, but I think that's good. I'm excited.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.