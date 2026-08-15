Giants Preseason Opener Instant Takeaways: Dart, Run Defense, OBJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – This wasn’t the outcome that New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was expecting.

Harbaugh’s Giants, who lost their 2026 preseason opener to the Minnesota Vikings 13-10 at MetLife Stadium, delivered a mixture of some good and some bad, with some concerns continuing to rear their ugly head.

The biggest takeaway was the starting offense, which ended up getting a quarter’s worth of plays. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, behind a starting offensive line that was missing left tackle Andrew Thomas (rest) and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion), mustered up 73 yards in 16 plays over the first two drives, the Giants taking a 10-7 lead before giving way to the second team offense.

The Giants, among those 16 plays, leaned into heavy personnel (either 21, 12, or 22) on six of the plays. And 47 of the team’s 73 yards came when the quarterback worked from the shotgun.

These are some other things that stood out from the Giants’ preseason opener.

Giants Need a Better Third-string QB

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Brandon Allen (12) drops back to pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants decided to bypass bringing in a young developmental quarterback this offseason in favor of veteran Brandon Allen, who had a connection with quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan. And not that Allen was going to make the roster regardless, but going back to the spring, he has looked simply awful.

Allen completed 5-of-8 pass attempts for 45 yards and had two interceptions, including his first pass attempt. If he’s not making the team, why even mention it?

Because Jaxson Dart was sent to the blue medical tent for the sixth time since turning pro after taking a hard hit on a sack by Vikings safety Jay Ward, a reminder that the Giants are one Dart injury away from Jameis Winston. And if that were to happen, who then would be the backup to Winston?

Right now that would be Allen, given that he’s gone through the entire offseason and summer with the team in the system. But you can probably rest assured that the Giants will be looking for an upgrade, if not this year, then in next year’s deeper quarterback talent pool.

Jack Kelly is a Player

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Dillon Bell (89) runs after a catch as New York Giants linebacker Jack Kelly (51) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s normal not to get too excited about a Day 3 draft pick and his chances of making the roster, but linebacker Jack Kelly, the last of the Giants’ three sixth-round draft picks this year, has been head and shoulders above his fellow sixth-round rookie teammates.

Kelly finished as the Giants’ leading tackler with five total (two solo). His biggest play, though, wasn’t necessarily one that showed up on the stat sheet. Kelly, coming in on a blitz, drove back the Vikings running back into quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s lap, which allowed for Darius Alexander to come in and finish up the sack.

Kelly also looked solid in coverage, flying all over the field and making plays when they came into his vicinity. One can’t help but wonder if the Giants ever have one of Tremaine Edmunds or Arvell Reese unavailable, might Kelly get the nod ahead of Micah McFadden, who had a couple of missed tackles against the run on the Vikings’ first two series.

The Giants Need to Boost Their Interior Defensive Line Depth

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) is sacked by New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those wondering why Josh Tupou was on the Ravens practice squad, look no further than the first two series of the game. Tupou, getting a start with DJ Reader and Shelby Harris given the afternoon off, failed to eat up blocks; in fact getting pushed off the point of attack.

The Vikings, who had their starting offensive line out on the field, finished the first possession with 44 rushing yards, and the drive ended in a 35-yard field goal by Will Reichard to give the Vikings an early 3-0 lead.

Overall, Minnesota finished with 111 rushing yards on 27 carries (4.1 average). Even more concerning is that there were three big-play rushing plays against the Giants: Aaron Jones rushing for a long of 18, Dillon Bell a long of 17, and Jordan Mason a long of 15.

There’s little doubt that the Giants will be scanning the waiver wire for more help on the defensive line.

Odell Beckham Jr. Looked Good

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before entering the game in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who received a loud round of applause when he checked into the game late in the first half, finished with two receptions on three targets for just six yards. Interestingly enough, Beckham seemed to have no problem getting open, but for whatever reason, the quarterbacks weren't looking his way.

While some may argue that the Giants should try to get the ball to him more, that doesn’t appear as though it will happen, not so long as Malachi Fields and Isaiah Likely are healthy. That Beckham doesn’t play special teams is another factor working against his chances for a roster spot, especially considering he’s been rolling with the third team offense for most of camp.

Cornerback Depth is Still Unsettled

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clock must have struck midnight for Deonte Banks, because he had a shaky outing after having looked so promising in the spring and summer. Banks was flagged for two penalties this week, both within a play of each other on the same drive.

The first was an illegal contact on a 2nd-and-12, giving Minnesota a first down. The second was a defensive holding penalty that the Vikings declined. At the same time, both penalties may have been ticky-tack. Still, they were called at the worst possible time.

Much More Work to Be Done

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh watches from the sidelines during a preseason opening game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants, who head to Miami next week for a joint practice and then another preseason game, will look to sharpen up the rough edges from this week’s preseason opener.

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