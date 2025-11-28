Wan'Dale Robinson Nominated for Sportsmanship Award

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is becoming a player who truly exudes the best about the game of football, both on and off the field.

One doesn’t need to simply look at his annual stats in the 2025 season to gain that picture. In the eyes of his fellow members of the Giants organization, the 24-year-old pass catcher has been viewed as the shining example of professionalism and integrity, no matter what he is doing in between the hashmarks.

Such a belief in the young man is why Robinson was announced this week as the Giants' nominee for the 12th annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The award was founded in honor of the late Hall of Famer Art Rooney and is set to be presented to one voted-on finalist who best displays sportsmanship at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LX.

“Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, about the award.

"These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."

No Giants player has ever been picked to receive the award in its first dozen years of inception, giving Robinson the chance to become the team’s first.

In his first four years with the franchise, Robinson has had to overcome a lot of adversity and yet still brought that unique positive energy to the journey that has placed him at the precipice of the Giants’ receiving order this season.

That long road started with an untimely ACL tear that capped his 2022 rookie season at just six games, when the expectation was for the Kentucky product to battle and quickly insert himself into the main slot receiver role. He instead saw just 227 yards and one touchdown and had to wait until year two to make an impact.

From that debut on, Robinson has been one of the Giants' top two most productive weapons at quarterback, notching at least 60 receptions for 525 yards and a touchdown while playing in at least 15 games per season over that span.

Through the first dozen games, the fourth-year player has stepped up to the plate and delivered for his team. Robinson leads the Giants' offense with 66 receptions on 102 targets for 794 yards and three touchdowns, and has two 100-yard games included in that annual resume.

The second such outing just happened this past Sunday against the Detroit Lions, when Robinson exploded in a road environment for nine catches for a season-high 156 yards and a gorgeous touchdown haul coming off a trick play pass from quarterback Jameis Winston in the first quarter of what was unfortunately another grueling 34-27 loss in overtime to the Lions.

Despite all the above obstacles, Robinson has remained the level-headed face in the Giants locker room, emphasizing to his teammates a continued commitment to the process and to sticking together under adversity. If he is chosen for the award, he'll receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

