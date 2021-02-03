NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson Shares How He Became a Giants Team Leader

For years, New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson was one of head coach Bill Parcells' locker room lieutenants. Carson recently shared how he grew into a leadership role for the Giants.
The great New York Giants teams of the 1980s were loaded with leaders like quarterback Phil Simms, defensive end George Martin, and linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

But one of the most passionate leaders of that Bill Parcells era was Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson, the man in the middle of the Giants defense who was a 10-year captain.

Carson, New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, baseball Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez, current Yankees Luke Voit and Gio Urshela, and soccer star Alyssa Naeher, were named the 2021 recipients of the annual Thurman Munson Award, named after the Yankees catcher who tragically died in a 1979 plane crash.  

The recipients were honored virtually on February 2 due to the on-going pandemic as part of an event held annually by the AHRC New York City Foundation, a fund-raising and grant-making entity supporting programs for New York City residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In the video above, Carson shared the story of how he went from being an unheralded fourth-round draft pick in 1976 out of South Carolina State into one of the most dominating and passionate leaders on a Giants team that in 1986 would win the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL Hall of Famer Harry Carson arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater.
