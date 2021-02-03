Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson Shares How He Became a Giants Team Leader

For years, New York Giants Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson was one of head coach Bill Parcells' locker room lieutenants. Carson recently shared how he grew into a leadership role for the Giants.

The great New York Giants teams of the 1980s were loaded with leaders like quarterback Phil Simms, defensive end George Martin, and linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

But one of the most passionate leaders of that Bill Parcells era was Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson, the man in the middle of the Giants defense who was a 10-year captain.

Carson, New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, baseball Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez, current Yankees Luke Voit and Gio Urshela, and soccer star Alyssa Naeher, were named the 2021 recipients of the annual Thurman Munson Award, named after the Yankees catcher who tragically died in a 1979 plane crash.

The recipients were honored virtually on February 2 due to the on-going pandemic as part of an event held annually by the AHRC New York City Foundation, a fund-raising and grant-making entity supporting programs for New York City residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In the video above, Carson shared the story of how he went from being an unheralded fourth-round draft pick in 1976 out of South Carolina State into one of the most dominating and passionate leaders on a Giants team that in 1986 would win the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.