Pro Football Network's Surprising Pick for Giants in 2017 Re-Draft

The Giants drafted tight end Evan Engram out of Ole Miss in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. But in a re-draft of the 2017, Pro Football Network made a surprising choice for the Giants.

Ever wish the NFL could go back and re-do a draft?

It can't, but sometimes it's fun to go back and imagine a 'what if?" scenario, especially once we have additional information that we didn't have at the time of the original draft.

The folks over at the Pro Football Network recently did a re-draft of the 2017 event, and their choice for the Giants at No. 23 was, shall we say, a headscratcher.

They picked TE Evan Engram, who, of course, was the actual pick. Meanwhile, they left running back Dalvin Cook, receivers Cooper Kupp and Kenny Golladay, and offensive tackle Cam Robinson on the board.

Why Engram? Here is what PFN wrote:

After securing 2,420 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, Evan Engram is proven to be a productive tight end for the New York Giants. With Eli Manning approaching the end of his career, quarterback was a need here, as was offensive tackle and middle linebacker. With no player meeting those needs — I did give consideration to Cam Robinson — the Giants hold firm with Engram in this 2017 NFL Draft re-draft.

I get where the author is coming from regarding the other Giants needs, but some of the names that would end up getting selected in the second round that might have been first-round picks in a re-draft

But let's stick with the re-drafting of Engram. There are a lot of words that can be used to describe Engram's Giants career, the biggest being inconsistent.

Productive? I'm not so sure about that.

In his rookie season, Engram played in 15 games and managed 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns. This past season, he appeared in his first full slate of games, yet his stats were barely better than his rookie season. Engram recorded 63 receptions for 654 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Engram developed a bad case of the yips along the way, the ill-timed dropped passes being absolutely maddening to watch. Further, this was a disappointing development, especially since he made an effort to reduce his drops from 11 as a rookie. (He recorded three drops in each of the next two seasons, but the total shot up to eight last season.)

When I think of productivity, I also think of improving one's numbers. Yet Engram posted his lowest yards after catch total (4.5 YAC/reception) of his career, his second-lowest career reception rate (61.8%), and he was on the end of a career-high six interceptions, a total that also led all of the Giants receiving targets (tight ends, running backs and receivers).

That's not what I'd consider production. That's what I would consider frustrating given his talent.

Now some of Engram's issues stem from how he's been deployed in the offense. For example, you wonder how he might have fared had he been put out in space more often or been paired against linebackers and defensive backs, where his size is a mismatch.

But again, if a draft re-do is based on what we know now, to even suggest that the Giants should have re-drafted Engram, given all that's transpired since he was drafted is a headscratcher.

If tight end was the target position--and I'm not sure if that was the best available on the board, though everyone's board is subjective--I might have looked at Gerald Everett, who went to the Rams in the second round.

How about you, Giants Country? Would you re-draft Engram, given how PFN's first-round fell together? You can vote here and see the results here.

