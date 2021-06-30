The New York Giants have scored a lot of touchdowns in their franchise history. But let's take a look at some of the more memorable ones from the post AFL-NFL merger.

This week, we’re going to take a look at the five greatest touchdowns in New York Giants history. These all were significant in their own way, beginning with one that still has to be seen to be believed.

5. Odell Beckham, Jr., 2014

Almost seven years later, and with receiver Odell Beckham long gone to Cleveland, I’m still having a hard time putting this touchdown catch into words.

No mere description can do it justice, but here goes: In a Week 12 Sunday night game against Dallas, the Giants had a first down at the Cowboys’ 43-yard line and a 7-3 lead at the start of the second quarter.

Quarterback Eli Manning faked a handoff to running back Andre Williams, and with no pass rush whatsoever coming at him, Manning threw a deep ball down the right sideline for Beckham.

Even though Dallas cornerback Brandon Carr had Beckham by his jersey (resulting in a pass-interference penalty), Beckham reached his right arm as far back as humanly possible, grabbed the ball by its nose, and fell backward into the end zone for the greatest 43-yard regular-season touchdown pass in NFL history.

4. Ron Dixon, 2000 Divisional Playoffs

The best way to start a playoff game is by taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. It gives you the most extraordinary momentum imaginable and usually leads you to victory...unless, of course, you’re the 2006 Chicago Bears.

That’s exactly what receiver Ron Dixon did in the 2000 Divisional Round against Philadelphia. The rookie out of Lambuth University fielded David Akers’ kick at the three-yard line and took off, hardly being touched in the process.

By the time he crossed midfield, he didn’t have an Eagle within five yards of him. His 97-yard return gave the Giants an immediate 7-0 lead, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on their way to Super Bowl XXXV.

3. Phil McConkey, Super Bowl XXI

Speaking of Super Bowls, the most memorable play from the Giants’ first appearance in the Big Game came courtesy of Phil McConkey, a third-year receiver from the United States Naval Academy.

After McConkey had already made a thrilling catch on a flea-flicker that led to a Joe Morris touchdown run, Phil Simms threw from Denver’s six-yard line into the end zone, a pass that looked to be intended for tight end Mark Bavaro.

The ball went through Bavaro’s hands but then landed right in the outstretched arms of McConkey, adding onto an already sizable lead for the Giants.

2. Hakeem Nicks, 2011 Divisional Playoffs

Twice in the span of five seasons, the Giants traveled to Green Bay for a playoff game that no one gave them a shot at winning.

The first was the 2007 NFC Championship Game, played with an obscene kickoff temperature of zero degrees, that the Giants won in overtime in what turned out to be Brett Favre’s last game as a Packer.

Then came the Divisional Round in 2011, against a Green Bay team that had won the Super Bowl the year before and followed that up with a franchise-record 15 wins.

Before halftime, the Giants led, 13-10, and had the ball on the Packers 37-yard line. Rather than try a manageable field goal that would have widened the lead to six points, New York went in for the kill.

With great protection from the offensive line, Eli Manning connected with receiver Hakeem Nicks for the receiver's second touchdown catch of the game and his fourth of the postseason.

The Giants went to the locker room with a stunning 20-10 halftime lead, on their way to a remarkable 37-20 upset victory.

1. Plaxico Burress's Game Winner, Super Bowl XLII

This is not No. 1 because of any spectacular athletic feat--it was only a 13-yard touchdown pass which Eli Manning got off with minimal pressure and which Plaxico Burress caught with even less pressure than that.

It’s No. 1 simply because of what it meant: a go-ahead score with 35 seconds remaining in Super Bowl XLII, the score that put them ahead to stay against a New England Patriots team looking to become the first undefeated team since the 1972 Dolphins.

The Burress touchdown reception was the score that put an emphatic exclamation point on perhaps the greatest playoff run in pro football history, which is why it's the touchdown of all touchdowns.

