NFC East Watch: Ex-Giant James Bradberry Suffers Injury Blow
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a loss to their secondary this week, losing James Bradberry to a lower leg injury suffered in Wednesday's practice.
When he was released by the New York Giants ahead of the 2022 season, the Eagles jumped on the opportunity immediately to upgrade the cornerback position. The pairing of Bradberry and Darius Slay on the outside was expected to be one of the league's best.
Such has not been the case. In 2022, his first season, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as he was part of a Super Bowl team that lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradberry committing a holding penalty on a third down play.
Things continued to slide downhill from there. In 16 games played last year, Bradberry allowed 740 yards and 11 touchdowns in coverage, along with a 114.3 quarterback rating when targeted, the highest of his career.
Bradberry even made a position switch ahead of this coming season, moving from cornerback to safety. There was speculation that Bradberry could be released ahead of Week 1, but he made the 53-man roster. Now given this injury, his future seems murky, even though he’s due back somewhere between Weeks 6-8 if his rehab stays on track, which means he could miss the Giants-Eagles Week game at MetLife Stadium.
In two seasons with the Giants, Bradberry totaled 101 tackles, 35 passes defended, and seven interceptions, along with a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He was released ahead of the 2022 season for cap purposes when general manager Joe Schoen took control of the team.