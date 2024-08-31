Giants Release FB/TE Jakob Johnson from Roster
Johnson was the corresponding roster move after the Giants signed off for cornerback Adoree Jackson.
The New York Giants announced they terminated the contract of fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson from their 53-man roster to make room for the signing of cornerback Adoree Jackson.
Johnson was originally signed to the Giants 90-man training camp roster on August 16. His contract was terminated on August 27, as the Giants trimmed their roster from 90 to 53 but he was signed to the team’s practice squad on August 28.
Johnson was promoted to the 53-man roster on August 29 when the team put offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve. Despite losing his roster spot yet again, the Giants might be looking to sign him back to the practice squad.
