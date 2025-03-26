GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Details Vikings' Offseason Interest in Aaron Rodgers
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah confirmed Wednesday that his team is no longer pursuing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers—at least not at this point of the offseason.
While it doesn't look like No. 12 will be following in Brett Favre's footsteps and suiting up for the purple and gold this fall, Adofo-Mensah spoke about the Vikings' interest in Rodgers this offseason and said the quarterback did have conversations with head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"Aaron Rodgers—this organization has known for a long time on the opposing sideline," Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday. "Talk about a great player, a Hall of Famer. ... It's our job as a personnel group to make sure we're aware of every potential option. Again, we're trying to make sure we solve scenarios we don't know could possibly happen."
Adofo-Mensah said Rodgers was one of the names the Vikings were tossing around as a veteran to add to their quarterback room alongside 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and Daniel Jones, who inked a contract with the Indianapolis Colts, were two of the veteran quarterbacks Minnesota also was considering for the 2025 campaign.
"From all those conversations comes a list of names, and maybe an order and an intentional plan on how to best solve for those things," Adofo-Mensah said. "A player like [Rodgers], he's always going to be in those conversations. But from our delineations at that that time, we're happy where we're at going forward.
"Right now ... we're happy with our room."
While the Vikings haven't handed McCarthy the starting quarterback job, Adofo-Mensah said that clearly is their preference in 2025 and beyond.
"That's the outcome we want," he said. "And that's the outcome we're headed towards."