The Good, Bad and Ugly in NFL Week 5: Browns Rookie QB Shines in Debut
For the second consecutive week, the NFL is starting early and going all day long.
And, for the second consecutive week, the Vikings got things going in a 21–17 win against the Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who was solid in his pro debut, throwing for 190 yards in defeat.
In the early window, the best games feature a pair of desperate division winners from a year ago, with the Ravens hosting the Texans. Both are 1–3 and feature both the league’s best defense by points in Houston and the NFL’s worst in Baltimore. The Ravens are without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, along with linebacker Roquan Smith, corner Marlon Humphrey and others.
Elsewhere, the Broncos will try to hand the Eagles their first loss with Jalen Hurts at the helm since Week 4 of the 2024 season. Philadelphia hasn’t played a dominant brand of ball yet, evidenced by not completing a pass in the second half against the Buccaneers last week. Still, the Eagles are 4–0 and the only unbeaten team in the NFC.
Finally, in the late window, the Buccaneers and Seahawks will turn back the clock to 1976, with some of the sweetest retro uniforms you’ll see, while Jayden Daniels will make his return after missing two games to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
But we start overseas, where the Vikings and Browns got Week 5 rolling.
Good: Dillon Gabriel looks like a viable option in Cleveland
Perhaps all it took was the Browns going to another continent to find their quarterback.
In all seriousness, Cleveland should be both excited and tempered in its feelings on Gabriel’s debut. Ultimately, he played well enough against the Vikings, avoiding negative plays against one of the league’s top defensive coordinators, Brian Flores. The third-round pick from Oregon didn’t turn the ball over and was sacked just twice, going 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Still, Gabriel threw for 5.8 yards per attempt and had only three completions which went for more than 10 air yards, two coming with Minnesota in prevent defense. It wasn’t a tour de force, but for a first start against a defense ranked sixth overall and 10th in yards per play entering the day, it was respectable.
After returning from London, the Browns will travel to Pittsburgh before facing the Patriots and Jets, a trio of defenses ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per play. The assignments are easier in theory, but as Gabriel puts more on tape within Cleveland’s offense, he’ll have to adjust and close holes in his game.
Bad: Rams’ special teams are an abject disaster
If the playoffs began Sunday morning, the Rams would be the NFC’s BLANK seed. If they could kick extra points and field goals like a normal team, they’d be 5–0 and staring at the pole position for home-field advantage.
Los Angeles is instead 3–2 because of coordinator Chase Blackburn’s bumbling special teams unit. In Week 3, the Rams had the Eagles beaten, leading 26–7 in the third quarter. After Philadelphia closed to within five points with 8:46 left, kicker Joshua Karty lined up for a chip-shot, 36-yard field goal. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter broke through the line and blocked the kick.
Then, after the Eagles took a one-point lead, the Rams had Karty line up for the potential game-winning kick from 44 yards, only to see Jordan Davis block this attempt before running it back for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
On Thursday night the story was similar. Karty missed a 53-yard field goal and an extra point in Los Angeles’s 26–23 overtime loss. Had Karty hit even the extra point, the Rams could have knelt at the end of regulation to set up a short field goal instead of needing a touchdown, which resulted in Kyren Williams’s fumble at the goal line.
It’s early, but Los Angeles has given away two key games against NFC rivals because of horrendous special teams play.
Ugly: Brock Purdy’s contract after watching Mac Jones
When Purdy signed his five-year, $265 million extension in May, there were plenty of questions about whether it was wise.
After all, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan helped Jimmy Garoppolo reach a Super Bowl and two NFC championship games. Once Garoppolo left the field, Purdy replaced the veteran and 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance to also play in a Super Bowl and two conference title games.
Shanahan has a long history of elevating quarterbacks, and Mac Jones appears to be the latest to enjoy an extremely passer-friendly system.
With Purdy on the sideline dealing with turf toe, Jones has stepped in and looks as good or better than Purdy ever has in Shanahan’s system, albeit in a small sample. Entering Sunday, Jones has three starts this season. He’s leading the league with 301.7 passing yards per game alongside six touchdowns and an interception. He’s done all of this, missing a combination of stars every week, including receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson and Ricky Pearsall, and tight end George Kittle. Most importantly, Jones is also 3–0.
Due to Purdy’s massive contract, there’s no quarterback controversy. Purdy will start when he’s healthy. Jones will be the backup on a two-year, $7 million deal. However, fans have seen what Jones can do, and if Purdy struggles, there will be grumbling.