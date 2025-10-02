SI

Our 2025 Quarterly NFL All-Pro Picks Include Some Surprises

Which players have been a cut above the rest this season? Matt Verderame made his selections for each position.

Matt Verderame

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been outstanding through the first month of the season.
Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has been outstanding through the first month of the season. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the best parts about any NFL season is the surprises along the way, and this season has provided no shortage of them.  

In the first edition of our quarterly All-Pro teams, there are some familiar names such as Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Lane Johnson. There are also some stunners, headlined by Daniel Jones, Quentin Johnston and Isaiah Rodgers.

While our final All-Pro teams might look wildly different from what we’ve seen through four weeks, it’s a good snapshot of where the season is and how it evolves as the weather turns and the games ratchet up in intensity. 

Let’s start things off at the sport’s paramount position, where a 37-year-old veteran who missed most of the summer with a back injury has started out looking like an MVP.

Quarterback

First team (1): Matthew Stafford, Rams

Second team (1): Daniel Jones, Colts

Stafford has been tremendous for the Rams, helped out by the league’s top receiver in Puka Nacua and the offseason signing of Davante Adams. Through four weeks, he has 1,114 passing yards on 8.2 yards per attempt and eight touchdown passes, ranking second, fifth and third, respectively, in those categories. Stafford is also avoiding negative plays, with only two interceptions after 12 years of double-digit picks, an issue that’s plagued his 17-year career. 

As for Jones, there’s no bigger shock than his inclusion. After winning the starting battle in Indianapolis with Anthony Richardson, Jones has become the feel-good story of 2025. The 28-year-old veteran is on his third team in two years and has thrown for 1,078 yards on 8.9 yards per attempt, ranking third in EPA per play (0.312) and second in success rate (56.2%).

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. leads the NFL with 414 rushing yards. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Running back

First team (1): Jonathan Taylor, Colts

Second team (1): Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars

The AFC South has been churning out some tremendous individual performances, and that’s evident in the backfield. Taylor leads the NFL with 414 rushing yards on 5.4 yards per attempt while also catching 13 passes for 113 yards. 

Meanwhile, the Jaguars don’t have a prolific passing game, but Etienne has proved to be the engine of the offseason. In a contract year, he is third behind Taylor and James Cook, with 394 rushing yards, but leads the league with 6.1 yards per carry, along with three total touchdowns.

Fullback

First team (1): Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Second team (1): Robbie Ouzts, Seahawks

Fullback is a dying position, and it’s been thinned out considerably this season with the absence of Patrick Ricard in Baltimore. Still, Juszcsyk maintains the standard in San Francisco, playing 33% of the offensive snaps in his 13th season. The Harvard product has seven catches on as many targets for 70 yards and a touchdown while helping lead the way in the run game. 

As for Ouzts, the fifth-round rookie from Alabama is a converted tight end who landed on injured reserve after Week 3, but deserves second billing for the league’s first month. Ouzts has played 35% of the snaps while also contributing on special teams.

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is third in the NFL with 337 receiving yards. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wide receivers

First team (3): Puka Nacua, Rams; Quentin Johnston, Chargers; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Second team (3): Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks; Garrett Wilson, Jets

Nacua might be the first receiver to win MVP if he keeps up this pace. He has 42 receptions, and no other wideout has more than 27. He also has a league-high 503 yards. Nacua is on pace for 178 receptions and 2,137 yards, both of which would be all-time records.

Johnston is finally delivering on the promise that made him a first-round pick in 2023 from TCU. The Chargers lead the AFC West at 3–1, and Johnston is a significant reason why, with 22 catches and 337 yards, which ranks third. As for St. Brown, he leads the league with six touchdowns and 27 catches on 32 targets.

Tight end

First team (1): Trey McBride, Cardinals

Second team (1): Tyler Warren, Colts

McBride plays in relative anonymity with the Cardinals, but he’s one of the league’s elite pass catchers, regardless of position. In his fourth season with Arizona, McBride is second among tight ends with 234 yards and a touchdown while working as the top option for Kyler Murray in the passing game. 

Perhaps for the second consecutive year, we’ll also get a rookie All-Pro tight end (after Brock Bowers last year), with Warren’s emergence. Indianapolis has enjoyed an offensive renaissance with Jones and Taylor, but don’t forget about Warren. The 14th pick from Penn State, Warren leads the position with 19 catches and 263 yards, including a 79-yard effort against the Broncos in Week 2.

Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt
Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt has a dominant pass-blocking grade. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Left tackle

First team (1): Garret Bolles, Broncos

Second team (1): Joe Alt, Chargers

Denver leads the NFL with a pass-blocking grade of 81.2 according to Pro Football Focus, 10.8 points higher than the next team. Bolles has been an enormous part of that effort with a pass-blocking mark of 92.1 to lead all tackles. 

Alt has also done an admirable job at left tackle, protecting Justin Herbert’s blindside after Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon this summer. In four games there, Alt has posted the fourth-highest grade of all tackles before sustaining a high ankle sprain on Sunday against the Giants. 

Left guard

First team (1): Joel Bitonio, Browns

Second team (1): David Edwards, Bills

Bitonio has been one of the league’s best guards for the better part of a decade. The 12-year veteran is a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, and looks the part again in 279 snaps. As for Edwards, he’s in his third season with the Bills and is part of a line that’s allowed only seven sacks (10th-best) while churning out 4.9 yards per carry to rank seventh. 

Center

First team (1): Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

Second team (1): Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens

Humphrey is only in his fifth season and already has two Super Bowl rings, three Pro Bowl trips and two All-Pros to his name. He’s on pace once more for accolades with the fourth-best grade at center. Linderbaum is a pending free agent and is making himself money as the top-graded player in the pivot. The only downside is a pass-blocking grade of 43.1, which contributes to the 15 sacks Baltimore has allowed, the third-most in football.

Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith
Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith are two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, blocking for Patrick Mahomes. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Right guard

First team (1): Trey Smith, Chiefs

Second team (1): Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

Smith was made the highest-paid guard this offseason, with a four-year, $94 million deal. So far, he’s been worth every penny. Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed excellent protection from Kansas City’s offensive line, which is ranked ninth-best, with a 4.7% sack rate. Smith has PFF’s highest pass-block grade at 83.3. Meinerz has also been dominant on Denver’s front, which is second in sack rate (2.1%), giving up a league-low three sacks.

Right tackle

First team (1): Penei Sewell, Lions

Second team (1): Lane Johnson, Eagles

Sewell and Johnson are easily the top right tackles and have been for some time. The duo has combined for nine Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections, giving Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts elite protection. Of every tackle, regardless of side, Sewell has PFF’s highest mark at 93.2.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could be the best player in the NFL. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Edge rushers

First team (2): Myles Garrett, Browns; Will Anderson Jr., Texans

Second team (2): Brian Burns, Giants; Nik Bonitto, Broncos

Garrett has a case as the best player in the sport. He’s playing at a level only few have reached, coming off a Defensive Player of the Year award. Through four weeks, Garrett has a league-high five sacks and a 34.7% pass-rush win rate

Anderson, meanwhile, has three sacks and a 31.3% win rate (second to Garrett) and an NFL-best 19 hurries. Between Anderson and Danielle Hunter, the Texans have the AFC’s best pass-rush duo.

Defensive tackles

First team (2): Jeffery Simmons, Titans; Chris Jones, Chiefs 

Second team (2): Jalen Carter, Eagles; Calais Campbell, Cardinals

Simmons has been terrific for the Titans, even if it has consistently come in a losing effort. The seven-year veteran has three sacks, five quarterback hits and 10 hurries, including one of the most comical sacks you’ll ever see.

Jones, a future Hall of Famer, continues to create havoc in his age-31 season. He has only one sack, but he’s posted 10 hurries, third-best in football, while taking on double teams on most downs. 

Linebackers 

First team (3): Patrick Queen, Steelers; Bobby Wagner, Commanders; Quay Walker, Packers

Second team (3): Fred Warner, 49ers; Demario Davis, Saints; Tremaine Edmunds, Bears

Queen has been excellent for the 3–1 Steelers. While Pittsburgh has defenders with bigger names, such as T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, nobody is playing better than Queen, who has 35 tackles, one sack and two passes defensed. 

In Washington, Wagner remains a marvel. At 35 years old, he has 42 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. The future Hall of Famer has been a first- or second-team All-Pro each of the past 11 seasons, and he’s on pace to do it again. 

Walker has been a pleasant surprise in Green Bay, playing on a defense that, until Sunday, might have been the best in football. A 2022 first-round pick, Walker is breaking out, with three tackles for loss and two passes defensed, showcasing his versatility. 

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers
Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers scored a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals and blocked a field goal against the Steelers. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

First team (2): Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles; Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

Second team (2): Jamel Dean, Buccaneers; Isaiah Rodgers, Vikings

Mitchell has backed up his terrific rookie season. He’s been targeted 27 times and has allowed only 12 receptions while surrendering 87 yards and zero touchdowns. Of any corner seeing at least 20 targets this season, Mitchell is second with a 44.4% catch rate allowed.

Stingley continues to be one of the league’s best cover men, already posting an interception and four passes defensed. Along with Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre, Houston’s secondary is allowing 5.0 net yards per attempt, fifth-best in football. It has also permitted the fewest points in the NFL with 51. 

Slot cornerback

First team (1): Trent McDuffie, Chiefs

Second team (1): Jourdan Lewis, Jaguars

Since entering the league in 2022, McDuffie has been a star in Kansas City. This year has been no different early on, with the fourth-year pro locking receivers down in the slot and on the perimeter. He has three passes defensed and 17 tackles while posting a 70.6 coverage grade on PFF. 

As for Lewis, he’s turning out to be one of the best signings of the offseason. A pure slot corner, the 30-year-old veteran already has two interceptions, helping Jacksonville lead the NFL with 13 takeaways.

Chargers free safety Derwin James
Chargers free safety Derwin James is a big reason why Los Angeles is leading the AFC West. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Safeties

First team (2): Derwin James, Chargers; Kamren Curl, Rams

Second team (2): Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers

As usual, James belongs at the top of the chart for safeties. He’s doing it all for the Chargers, racking up 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and a pair of passes defensed. As for Kurl, he has a sack and two interceptions, leading the Rams’ secondary.

Hamilton is arguably the best secondary player in the league, but Baltimore’s slow start, combined with a lack of game-changing plays, puts him on the second team. Winfield is also in line for his second All-Pro team, with a sack, forced fumble and 15 tackles thus far. 

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has made all four of his attempts this season from 50-plus yards. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kicker

First team (1): Spencer Shrader, Colts

Second team (1): Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys

Shrader is a great story. In 2024, he kicked for the Colts, Jets and Chiefs, connecting on all five field goals and nine extra point attempts. In his second year, Shrader has been a weapon in Indianapolis, hitting 13-of-14 field goals, both representing league highs. Aubrey, a two-time All-Pro, has the biggest leg in the sport, nailing all four attempts from 50-plus yards. 

Punter

First team (1): Jordan Stout, Ravens

Second team (1): Blake Gillikin, Cardinals

Stout has punted only 12 times. However, he’s been awesome when called upon, ranking first with 48.6 net yards per punt. Gillikin has also done a quality job, and is second in net yards/punt (45.7) and fifth in average yards (51.4).

Kick returner

First team (1): Chimere Dike, Titans

Second team (1): Isaiah Davis, Jets

The Titans don’t have much going for them, but Dike has been a bright spot. The fourth-rounder from Florida has a league-high 503 kick-return yards while averaging 25.2 yards per return, eighth-best among returners with at least 10 returns. Davis is fifth in that category at 29.4 yards.

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones
Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is averaging 28.9 yards per punt return. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Punt returner

First team (1): Marcus Jones, Patriots

Second team (1): Tory Horton, Seahawks

Jones has been a weapon for the Patriots, highlighted by an 87-yard punt return touchdown against the Panthers on Sunday. Jones is also second in punt return average at 28.9 yards. Horton is also providing punch, with 166 return yards and a score as a fifth-round rookie.

Special teamer

First team (1): Kylen Granson, Eagles

Second team (1): Danny Stutsman, Saints

Granson has been a terror for opposing teams, leading the league with eight tackles on special teams. As for Stutsman, he has recorded six tackles, the second-best.

Long snapper

First team (1): Andrew DePaola, Vikings

Second team (1): Morgan Cox, Titans

Both DePaola and Cox have been at the top of their craft for years. DePaola is on his fourth team after playing with the Buccaneers, Bears and Raiders, while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023. Cox has been snapping for the Ravens and Titans since 2010, earning five Pro Bowl berths.

Published
Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

Home/NFL