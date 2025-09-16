Greg Olsen Had Contrarian Take on Tom Brady’s Dual Role As Raiders Owner, Fox Analyst
The one person who's supporting Tom Brady and his ambitious pursuit to both own a stake in an NFL team and call games as a broadcaster is someone you might not expect.
Greg Olsen recently weighed in on the brewing controversy over Brady's dual role as the Raiders' minority owner as well as Fox's lead analyst. Olsen saw Brady take over his spot in the network's top broadcast booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt last year, demoting the Fox veteran to the No. 2 team. Yet, Olsen has repeatedly made clear there's no bad blood between him and Brady, and went even further to publicly back the Patriots legend as Brady balances two high-profile gigs in 2025.
Brady was seen sitting in the Raiders' coaching booth during Las Vegas' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, a curious sight that elicited strong reactions from fans and pundits who claimed there was a clear conflict of interest.
Olsen doesn't seem to think so, though.
“I’m not a hater. I say more power to him,” Olsen said of Brady's dual role, via Front Office Sports. Olsen added that how teams handle Brady's broadcasting access "is up to them."
"If I’m the Raiders, and I have a minority owner like Tom Brady, who I have access to and he has the experience and I can pick his brain, you would be silly not to," continued Olsen. "Why would you not rely on him?"
In the wake of the controversy, the NFL released a statement explaining that Brady was allowed to sit in the booth "in his capacity as a limited partner" and that there were no current policies that prohibit an NFL owner from sitting in the booth or wearing a headset during a game.
Brady bought a minority stake in the Raiders last October and already has the NFL making new rules for him as he juggles team ownership and broadcasting duties. This past offseason, the league ruled that Brady can attend production meetings with coaches and teams remotely after being barred from doing so in his first year with Fox. It remains up to NFL teams to decide exactly what information they want to share with Brady in those meetings moving forward.